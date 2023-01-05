A podcast where you can hang out with your pal Stav
Every week Stavros Halkias and his friends will help you solve all your problems. Wanna be a part of the sh... More
Available Episodes
5 of 44
Bonus #22 - Sarah Tollemache and Katie Hannigan [PATREON PREVIEW]
Patreon preview. Listen to full episode at patreon.com/stavvysworld
Sarah Tollemache and Katie Hannigan join the pod to discuss being too old for Snapchat, horrible New York City living arrangements, being terrible at stripping, being artsy in Indiana, doing experimental theater, and much more. Sarah, Katie and Stav help callers including a ski bum and forest firefighter who's wondering if he should settle down, and an adult man wondering how old is too old to play videogames.
5/4/2023
2:19
#22 - Nimesh Patel
Nimesh Patel joins the pod to discuss his experience growing up as an Indian immigrant in New Jersey, epic Indian garba parties, his mom's reaction when he told her he wasn't going to be a doctor, working in telemarketing, selling knives, and more. Nimesh and Stav help callers including a guy leading on a woman he's not interested in but who's courting him with awesome baked goods, and a man who wants to know if a certain Greek stereotype is true.
Subscribe at patreon.com/stavvysworld for exclusive, Patreon-only episodes.
5/1/2023
1:40:45
Bonus #21 - Jay Larson [PATREON PREVIEW]
Patreon preview. Listen to the full episode at patreon.com/stavvysworld
Jay Larson joins the pod to discuss growing up north of Boston, his spinster aunts who lived together until their nineties, his deadbeat dad who lived just one town over, getting introduced to his kid's friends, trolling a friend at the guy's dad's funeral, and much more. Jay and Stav help callers including a guy whose girlfriend is smoking through the pregnancy, and a man who's sick of living with his Albanian wife's mom.
4/28/2023
3:02
#21 - Dan Licata and Joe Pera
Dan Licata and Joe Pera join the pod to discuss their hometown of Buffalo, whether Guy Code or Jackass had a more adverse effect on a generation of young men, take a deep dive on Zeroville starring James Franco, and much more. Dan, Joe and Stav help callers including a guy who sold his uncle's beloved rare comic book after promising not to, and a guy who made his coworker cry after saying a joke with "Polack" in it.
Subscribe at patreon.com/stavvysworld for exclusive, Patreon-only episodes.
4/24/2023
1:41:44
Bonus #20 - Mike Recine & Ian Fidance [PATREON PREVIEW]
Patreon preview. Listen to the full episode at patreon.com/stavvysworld
Friends of the pod Mike Recine and Ian Fidance return for an episode that started with the intentions of being free but quickly devolved to a Patreon one, in which Stav loses his voice a few minutes in, Ian describes attending the Adam Sandler Mark Twain Prize Acceptance, Recine talks about what he brought to a celebrity Super Bowl party that he'll never be invited to again, and much more. Mike, Ian and Stav help callers including a therapist who can't stop cursing around his patients, and a guy wondering if he should model his dad after his biological loser dad or his alpha stepdad.
A podcast where you can hang out with your pal Stav
Every week Stavros Halkias and his friends will help you solve all your problems. Wanna be a part of the show? Call 904-800-STAV, leave a voicemail and get some advice!