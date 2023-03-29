Managing Political Campaigns with Dodie

Dodie was raised by her adopted family in Hickory in Catawba County, North Carolina. The family that adopted her was very wonderful to her. She feels blessed that she had a comfortable upbringing.She was an only child, but she had a lot of friends in school. A teacher at that school named Mrs. Lenore also inspired her to become what she is today. She put the passion of learning civics and understanding the government into her. She thinks that her teacher was very influential to her to the point that she tags her every time anything notable occurs in her career. She eventually going to college in Mars Hill University. She thought she was going to be a lawyer, but the university didn’t have a pre-law program, so she eventually settled for Political Science.At the university, she had a professor named George Perry who would take students to Washington D.C. during Christmas break to go to meetings and presentations. During that trip, she realized that it’s exactly what she wanted in life.How was Dodie’s experience in her line of work?What did she learn in her career?What do campaign managers even do?Tune in to the State Lobbying Heroes Podcast as Dodie talks about her career and shares everything she’s learned!