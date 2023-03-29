A podcast where we delve into the careers and personal stories of our state government lobbying heroes. More
Learning the Role of Lobbying with Alex Miller
Alex comes from a University of Florida alumni family but found its big school culture challenging to navigate.
On September 11th, 2001, he was reminded of the importance of service and decided to major in social work, which he pursued until he started his current profession.
Alex credits his parents' decision to move overseas with his ability to spend time with all different people and recognize that his perspective isn't the only one. Growing up in foreign countries and seeing abject poverty instilled in him an appreciation for the many blessings he enjoys and a desire to serve in some way.
What would Alex do if he had all the money in the world?
What inspires and motivates him to do his thing?
Let's join Alex's journey in this new episode of State Lobbying Heroes!
6/16/2023
34:30
Policies and Policy Makers with Jennifer Larosa
Jennifer Winkler was born and raised in New Orleans and graduated from Louisiana State University and Georgia State University with bachelor's degrees in political science and sociology. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a master's in public policy and management.
Because of her interest in public transportation, she has become an experienced advocate, representing clients in transportation, infrastructure, insurance, and healthcare throughout her decade-long career. Jennifer would have been a chef as an alternative career because of the culture she grew up in.
Jennifer serves on the board of Advance Atlanta, the executive council for The Women Project of Atlanta, and was named one of Engineering Georgia Magazine's 50 "In the Know" women. She believes that in her field of work, one should never burn bridges until one is independently wealthy.
How would Jennifer encourage young people to become more involved in government relations?
What are her most notable accomplishments?
Which era would she choose if she could go back in time?
Check out Jennifer Winkler as he shares her journey in this new episode of State Lobbying Heroes.
5/22/2023
33:34
Learning to Love Social Work with April Byrd
April Byrd is a lifelong North Carolinian. She grew up in Shelby, North Carolina. Most of her family lived nearby and she still has contact with her friends that she met during preschool.April absolutely adores Shelby’s small but tight community that’s like a family to her. She also went to college in Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. April didn’t exactly know what to do for her future career, she worked at the GAP and then at her father's construction business. She gained the skills of developing a thick skin and not taking things too personal during these two stints.How did she start her career in government relations?What advice would April give to youngsters?How would she like to be remembered?Tune in to the State Lobbying Heroes Podcast as April Byrd talks about her life experiences and all the knowledge that she’s gathered throughout it!
4/4/2023
45:49
Lobbying is an Honourable Profession with Mike Carpenter
Mike's family has a long history in politics. His grandpa served as the head of the board of commissioners in Haywood County and held that position for many years. Because of this, he spent a lot of time in the courts with his grandfather, which made him politically minded and ultimately influenced his choice to get a degree in political science.Following that, he received a legal education and later worked for senators. Upon his graduation from law school, he obtained a position in the Office of the Attorney General.Mike Carpenter has worked with North Carolina Home Builders Association for 30 years. With his experience working in the Senate and in the Department of Justice, his communication skills and traits to be credible and respected were developed thoroughly. This makes him an effective lobbyist and advocate.What is the driving factor for Mike to pursue a career in politics?What challenges does Mike face working in the North Carolina Home Builders Association for 30 years?What is Mike’s advice for young people to start their journey?Check out Mike Carpenter as he shares his journey in this new episode of State Lobbying Heroes.
3/29/2023
42:28
Managing Political Campaigns with Dodie
Dodie was raised by her adopted family in Hickory in Catawba County, North Carolina. The family that adopted her was very wonderful to her. She feels blessed that she had a comfortable upbringing.She was an only child, but she had a lot of friends in school. A teacher at that school named Mrs. Lenore also inspired her to become what she is today. She put the passion of learning civics and understanding the government into her. She thinks that her teacher was very influential to her to the point that she tags her every time anything notable occurs in her career. She eventually going to college in Mars Hill University. She thought she was going to be a lawyer, but the university didn’t have a pre-law program, so she eventually settled for Political Science.At the university, she had a professor named George Perry who would take students to Washington D.C. during Christmas break to go to meetings and presentations. During that trip, she realized that it’s exactly what she wanted in life.How was Dodie’s experience in her line of work?What did she learn in her career?What do campaign managers even do?Tune in to the State Lobbying Heroes Podcast as Dodie talks about her career and shares everything she’s learned!