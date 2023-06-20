The importance of role models, raising a child with special needs, advocating for your kids | Adam Grenier (father of 3, Eventbrite, Masterclass, Uber)

Adam Grenier is VP of Growth at Eventbrite, a ticketing company that is bringing the world together through live experiences. Prior to that he led growth for Masterclass and Lambda School, was an EIR at Reforge and was Head of Growth Marketing at Uber. He's also a loving husband and the father of 3 kids, including an autistic son. In this episode we discuss: Adam's humble upbringing in the Midwest How he got into improv and made his way to California Poop (of course) Raising a child with special needs How to communicate your capacity to your spouse Advocating for your children Some of the shame around parenting Setting up family guardrails and balance — Where to find Adam Grenier - Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKGrenier - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akgrenier Where to find Adam Fishman: - Newsletter: https://www.fishmanafnewsletter.com - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adamjfishman/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/fishmanaf — In this episode, we cover: [1:23] Introductions [2:11] Adam’s Background [7:12] Parents [9:26] Discussing Role Models [11:19] Arriving in California, Adam’s wife and kids [20:08] Talk about Poop [21:45] What it’s like with a special needs child [24:15] Discussing capacity and Brene Brown [26:06] How to advocate for your child [31:55] Shame around parenting [33:38] New parent support group anecdote [34:06] Family guard rails [37:12] Parenting disagreements [39:03] How to balance work and family [45:25] Rapid fire round [51:21] Parting advice — Links we reference: Second City https://www.secondcity.com/ SNL https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live Brene Brown https://brenebrown.com/ Butt Cream https://www.forbes.com/health/family/best-diaper-rash-cream/ — Production support for Startup Dad is provided by Tommy Harron at http://www.armaziproductions.com/ Episode art designed by Matt Sutherland at https://www.mspnw.com/