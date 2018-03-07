New York Times best-selling author and relationship coach, Allison Raskin, has spent the last few years researching what it really means to get married in today’s society. And now she is expanding her investigation with hands on experience as she navigates her first (and hopefully last) marriage with her husband and co-host, John Blakeslee. Pulling from the latest research, other couples and various experts, the duo will examine modern marriage from every angle including how it impacts the world on a societal level (think trad wives) and on the most personal (like losing a parent). Allison, a well-known mental health influencer, is used to sharing her life online, so opening up about the intimate details of her marriage to help others understand their own felt like a no-brainer. John, a former undercover CIA officer, who isn’t used to sharing his life so publicly, needed a little more convincing. But, hey, isn’t marriage all about compromise?
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy