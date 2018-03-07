Powered by RND
Starter Marriage
Starter Marriage

Allison Raskin, John Blakeslee, & Studio71
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedy
Starter Marriage
  • A Newlywed Nightmare
    Rain on your wedding day is supposed to mean good luck, but for Allison and John, it meant they were about to have the worst year of their lives. From John experiencing a life-changing set-back in his career, to Allison losing her beloved mother to a rare neurological disease, their time as newlyweds was anything but peaceful. But in the inaugural episode of the podcast, John and Allison dissect how this rough patch ultimately strengthened their commitment to an institution that many feel is no longer necessary.
    1:04:18
  • Introducing Starter Marriage
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Starter Marriage

New York Times best-selling author and relationship coach, Allison Raskin, has spent the last few years researching what it really means to get married in today's society. And now she is expanding her investigation with hands on experience as she navigates her first (and hopefully last) marriage with her husband and co-host, John Blakeslee. Pulling from the latest research, other couples and various experts, the duo will examine modern marriage from every angle including how it impacts the world on a societal level (think trad wives) and on the most personal (like losing a parent). Allison, a well-known mental health influencer, is used to sharing her life online, so opening up about the intimate details of her marriage to help others understand their own felt like a no-brainer. John, a former undercover CIA officer, who isn't used to sharing his life so publicly, needed a little more convincing. But, hey, isn't marriage all about compromise?
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedy

