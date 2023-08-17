Dr. Tony Evans is an internationally acclaimed preacher and author who consistently lands on lists like “The 12 Most Effective Preachers.” But first, he was a h...
Episode 1: The Go-Getter
If we’re honest with ourselves, the representation the evangelical church has received in the media recently has been focused on messed up people who keep perpetuating a messed-up world. So, we asked, “Where are the good stories, the stories of the guys who are doing it right? The stories about those like Paul who ‘are being poured out as a drink offering, who have fought the good fight, who have kept the faith.’” So that’s what we set out to do: tell the story of God’s faithfulness, His provision, and grace through the life of an obedient servant. One name rose to the top: Dr. Tony Evans. In the first episode of Start to Finish: The Life and Ministry of Tony Evans, you will hear Tony’s story from the beginning, starting with his childhood home in Baltimore, Maryland, where his father, Arthur, had a dramatic conversion experience and led his entire family to the Lord. You’ll hear about his life as a teenager living through segregation and how it shaped his theology. And you’ll hear about two men who mentored Tony and set him on two paths that would greatly impact his life.
8/17/2023
1:00:42
<em>Start to Finish</em> Podcast Trailer
In 1986, Dr. Tony Evans was invited to speak at the opening session of the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. He was a young pastor from Dallas, Texas. And for most, it was their introduction to him.
But that isn’t the beginning of the story. Not even close. Before he was Dr. Tony Evans—pastor, author, radio broadcaster—before he was chaplain to multiple sports teams and counselor to some of the top voices around the world, he was a high-energy kid from Baltimore with a work ethic to match.
Dr. Evans agreed to sit with us for a series of interviews about the entirety of his life and ministry. But we didn’t just talk with Tony. We also talked with his kids. And just about anyone else who would take our Zoom calls, including James Brown, Kirk Franklin, Tony Dungy, and many more.
Start to Finish: The Life and Ministry of Dr. Tony Evans episodes drop soon. Subscribe wherever and however you listen.
