Episode 1: The Go-Getter

If we’re honest with ourselves, the representation the evangelical church has received in the media recently has been focused on messed up people who keep perpetuating a messed-up world. So, we asked, “Where are the good stories, the stories of the guys who are doing it right? The stories about those like Paul who ‘are being poured out as a drink offering, who have fought the good fight, who have kept the faith.’” So that’s what we set out to do: tell the story of God’s faithfulness, His provision, and grace through the life of an obedient servant. One name rose to the top: Dr. Tony Evans. In the first episode of Start to Finish: The Life and Ministry of Tony Evans, you will hear Tony’s story from the beginning, starting with his childhood home in Baltimore, Maryland, where his father, Arthur, had a dramatic conversion experience and led his entire family to the Lord. You’ll hear about his life as a teenager living through segregation and how it shaped his theology. And you’ll hear about two men who mentored Tony and set him on two paths that would greatly impact his life. Recommended Resources: The Urban Alternative