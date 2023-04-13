Welcome to Star Wars Theory Podcast! Join me to cover everything to do with Star Wars: Canon, Legends, Comics, News, Movies, and everything in between. It’s bro... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1429
TUKK TALES A CLONE WARS FAN FILM REACTION
TUKK TALES A CLONE WARS FAN FILM REACTION
4/14/2023
12:17
4/14/2023
12:17
[SPOILERS] PART 2 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
[SPOILERS] PART 2 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
4/13/2023
43:38
[SPOILERS] Welcome back to The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 After Watch Party. We had a great time watching the show last night! Join us as I discuss and answer questions with my fans about my thoughts on episode 7 of The Bad Batch.
4/13/2023
43:38
[SPOILERS] PART 1 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
[SPOILERS] PART 1 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
4/13/2023
19:20
[SPOILERS] Welcome back to The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 After Watch Party. We had a great time watching the show last night! Join us as I discuss and answer questions with my fans about my thoughts on episode 7 of The Bad Batch.
[SPOILERS] So this episode was my favorite so far of the whole season, which isn't saying a whole lot since this season has been pretty all over the place and lacks luster, but this one definitely was awesome. I loved seeing the comradery of the Mandalorians, despite their warring tribes they all came together. I believe the spies were of course Elia Kane, but also the armorer and the pirates.
4/13/2023
19:20
NERD THEORY PART 4 - ALL STAR WARS SHOWS AND MOVIES ANNOUNCED DISCUSSION
NERD THEORY PART 4 - ALL STAR WARS SHOWS AND MOVIES ANNOUNCED DISCUSSION
Welcome back to Nerd Theory! Where we discuss all the breaking Star Wars news.
