Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Star Wars Theory in the App
Listen to Star Wars Theory in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Star Wars Theory

Star Wars Theory

Podcast Star Wars Theory
Podcast Star Wars Theory

Star Wars Theory

Jigowatt Media
add
Welcome to Star Wars Theory Podcast! Join me to cover everything to do with Star Wars: Canon, Legends, Comics, News, Movies, and everything in between. It’s bro... More
TV & FilmFiction
Welcome to Star Wars Theory Podcast! Join me to cover everything to do with Star Wars: Canon, Legends, Comics, News, Movies, and everything in between. It’s bro... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1429
  • TUKK TALES A CLONE WARS FAN FILM REACTION
    Thank you for listening to today's podcast. I hope you have a great day, and I'll see you in the next one! May the force be with you, ALWAYS!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/14/2023
    12:17
  • [SPOILERS] PART 2 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
    [SPOILERS] Welcome back to The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 After Watch Party. We had a great time watching the show last night! Join us as I discuss and answer questions with my fans about my thoughts on episode 7 of The Bad Batch.Thank you for listening to today's podcast. I hope you have a great day, and I'll see you in the next one! May the force be with you, ALWAYS!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    43:38
  • [SPOILERS] PART 1 - THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 AFTER WATCH PARTY
    [SPOILERS] Welcome back to The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 After Watch Party. We had a great time watching the show last night! Join us as I discuss and answer questions with my fans about my thoughts on episode 7 of The Bad Batch.Thank you for listening to today's podcast. I hope you have a great day, and I'll see you in the next one! May the force be with you, ALWAYS! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    39:50
  • [SPOILERS] THE MANDALORIAN EPISODE 7 BREAKDOWN - THRAWN DARTH MAUL PRAETORIAN GUARDS
    [SPOILERS] So this episode was my favorite so far of the whole season, which isn’t saying a whole lot since this season has been pretty all over the place and lacks luster, but this one definitely was awesome. I loved seeing the comradery of the Mandalorians, despite their warring tribes they all came together. I believe the spies were of course Elia Kane, but also the armorer and the pirates. Thank you for listening to today's podcast. I hope you have a great day, and I'll see you in the next one! May the force be with you, ALWAYS! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    19:20
  • NERD THEORY PART 4 - ALL STAR WARS SHOWS AND MOVIES ANNOUNCED DISCUSSION
    Welcome back to Nerd Theory! Where we discuss all the breaking Star Wars news.Thank you for listening to today's podcast. I hope you have a great day, and I'll see you in the next one! May the force be with you, ALWAYS! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    1:17:07

More TV & Film podcasts

About Star Wars Theory

Welcome to Star Wars Theory Podcast! Join me to cover everything to do with Star Wars: Canon, Legends, Comics, News, Movies, and everything in between. It’s brought to you by a Star Wars fan, for Star Wars fans.
Podcast website

Listen to Star Wars Theory, Riverdale // Recap Rewind and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Star Wars Theory

Star Wars Theory

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Star Wars Theory: Podcasts in Family