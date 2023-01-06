Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Star Wars Minute in the App
Listen to Star Wars Minute in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Star Wars Minute

Star Wars Minute

Podcast Star Wars Minute
Podcast Star Wars Minute

Star Wars Minute

Star Wars Minute
add
Alex Robinson and Pete The Retailer analyze, criticize and philosophize the STAR WARS movies, one minute at a time. More
TV & Film
Alex Robinson and Pete The Retailer analyze, criticize and philosophize the STAR WARS movies, one minute at a time. More

Available Episodes

5 of 1439
  • Rise of Skywalker Minute 38: Blinky Buttony Panels w/ Katharine Coldiron
    Guest commentator Katharine Coldiron reunites with us to discuss the looming Reylo reunion!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/7/2023
    33:53
  • Rise of Skywalker Minute 37: A Leg Up w/ Katharine Coldiron
    The gang explores Ochi’s derelict spaceship and guest commentator Katharine Coldiron is here for it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/6/2023
    37:55
  • Rise of Skywalker Minute 36: Butte w/ Katharine Coldiron
    Guest commentator Katharine Coldiron gets edgy about the Knights of Ren tracking down our heroes!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/5/2023
    42:33
  • Rise of Skywalker Minute 35: Farm Equipment w/ Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes
    Guest commentators Tim Barnes & Jim Fagan have a snake theory but Rey does a surprising heal turn!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/2/2023
    29:31
  • Rise of Skywalker Minute 34: Horrible Things w/ Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes
    C-3PO gets a rare chance to show off his skills but keeps quiet, unlike guest commentators Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/1/2023
    26:59

More TV & Film podcasts

About Star Wars Minute

Alex Robinson and Pete The Retailer analyze, criticize and philosophize the STAR WARS movies, one minute at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to Star Wars Minute, GH Trendz and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Star Wars Minute

Star Wars Minute

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Star Wars Minute: Podcasts in Family