Guest commentator Katharine Coldiron reunites with us to discuss the looming Reylo reunion!
6/7/2023
33:53
Rise of Skywalker Minute 37: A Leg Up w/ Katharine Coldiron
The gang explores Ochi's derelict spaceship and guest commentator Katharine Coldiron is here for it!
6/6/2023
37:55
Rise of Skywalker Minute 36: Butte w/ Katharine Coldiron
Guest commentator Katharine Coldiron gets edgy about the Knights of Ren tracking down our heroes!
6/5/2023
42:33
Rise of Skywalker Minute 35: Farm Equipment w/ Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes
Guest commentators Tim Barnes & Jim Fagan have a snake theory but Rey does a surprising heal turn!
6/2/2023
29:31
Rise of Skywalker Minute 34: Horrible Things w/ Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes
C-3PO gets a rare chance to show off his skills but keeps quiet, unlike guest commentators Jim Fagan & Tim Barnes!