Creative Audioscape presents Star Wars: In the Shadows, its first original full cast audio drama production written, directed and produced by Dany Pepin. More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Outtakes - Star Wars : In the Shadows
Bloopers and outtakes from the recordings of the audio drama Star Wars - In the Shadows
12/20/2009
24:24
S106 Echoes from the Past
After meeting Xizor aboard his skyhook the Falleen Fist, our heroes made a deal with the prince; The Jedi in exchange for their freedom. Unfortunately for Xizor, he underestimated the young crew and fell for their well-crafted ploy. Aboard the Providence, Emma and her friends have reached the Tapani Sector, where they finally pinpoint the location of the secret Imperial base and request the help of the Rebel Alliance. Yet they are unaware that Guri has followed them and that Darth Vader is not far behind.
12/19/2009
48:46
S105 Falleen Dealings
After successfully finding the Jedi Sakata Dahl on Ord Mantell, our heroes are left with one member short. The young Jayna was kidnapped by Black Sun in a desperate attempt by Xizor to get information out of Emma. Little did he know that during their trip to Imperial City, they would discover that Emma is Force sensitive and that a biological weapon was at the heart of the secret imperial project her dad was working on. But our heroes are unaware that Darth Vader in on their tail, determined to kill the newly discovered Jedi.
12/5/2009
34:38
S104 Revelations
After surviving the nocturnal wilderness and infiltrating the Imperial outpost along side Rebel Alliance Special Forces, our heroes discovered a mysterious research laboratory hidden deep underground. After fighting their way to the shuttle and out into hyperspace, they finally arrived at their destination; the secret Rebel base on Dantooine.
11/21/2009
37:41
S103 Amidst the Enemy
After slipping out of the hands of Black Sun, yet again, our heroes ship was hijacked by a desperate rebel and shot down by the Empire while trying the flee into hyperspace. The Valiant Maiden crash landed on the forest planet of Cholganna where our heroes narrowly escaped with their lives. Now they must find a way to leave this planet and its dangerous wildlife.