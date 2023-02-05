Subscribe to hear audio versions of some of our most popular YouTube videos new videos covering Star Wars Canon and Legends lore. I talk about characters, histo... More
Which Sequel Characters Should Return for the New Jedi Order Movie - Star Wars Explained Weekly Q&A
Which sequel trilogy characters do we hope to see in the New Jedi Order movie? Who will be the antagonists in the film? These questions and more answered in this week's Q&A!
4/29/2023
40:13
The Mandalorian Chapter 24 LIVE Q&A Discussion! Send In Your Questions!
Let's talk about the season three finale of The Mandalorian, Chapter 24, The Return! Come hang out and ask us your questions!
4/20/2023
3:39:05
The Mandalorian Chapter 23 LIVE Q&A Discussion! Send In Your Questions!
Time to talk about Chapter 23 of The Mandalorian, The Spies! No guest today, just me and all of you, so come hang out and send us your questions!
4/18/2023
2:23:09
Dr. Lydia Kang Talks About Bringing the Jedi to Their Breaking Point - Star Wars Author Interview
Dr. Lydia Kang, author of the new High Republic book Cataclysm, discusses stepping into Phase Two of the High Republic initiative and pushing the Jedi to their limits in the golden age of the Republic!
4/11/2023
31:07
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Tips and Tricks
Star Wars Celebration in London is just over a week away! Here are some tips and tricks for any newcomers to conventions or Celebration in particular, as well as some advice from a London local, Jamie Stangroom!
