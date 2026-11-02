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1 episodes
- Chris and Brandon interview Hope Winburn of Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas. Hope has years of experience in the classroom and leading teachers, utilizing the Harkness method of teaching. She's not only an advocate because it's what she knows. She's an advocate because of the benefits this style of teaching has on students. She has firsthand experience watching students grow and mature into lifelong learners as a result of Harkness. We hope you enjoy this conversation! Thanks for joining us today, and be sure to subscribe and share this with your administrator friends.
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About Stand Firm
Stand Firm is a podcast by Shiloh Christian School dedicated to strengthening Christian education by equipping educators, administrators, and parents with practical wisdom grounded in a biblical worldview. Guided by the mission of developing godly leaders who engage the culture and change it, each episode features conversations with experts, practitioners, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of Christian education.Podcast website
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