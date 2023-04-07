Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast

A Florida Gators podcast featuring Silk, Dan, and Nick. They interview former Gators legends and will update you on breaking news on all Gators sports from recr...
238: 18 Holes, No Mulligans Ft. JC Deacon
The guys from Stadium and Gale interview Florida Gators golf head coach J.C. Deacon and the boys also sit down and talk about updates to the Florida Gators roster and recruiting updates, including Fletcher Westphal, Teddy Foster, and Kendall Jackson.
Packed with interviews and news, this episode is a must-listen for Gator fans everywhere! Hear about the latest commits, the players that the Gators are targeting, and more.
7/18/2023
1:40:22
237: Positive Zach Ft. Jeff Driskel
The guys sit down with Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel and his time under Will Muschamp, Jacoby Brissett and more. Jeff is now with the Arizona Cardinals.
We'll be discussing all the latest Florida Gators recruiting news, including how the team is doing and who they're currently recruiting. Plus, we'll give you a sneak peek at some of the upcoming interviews we have planned!
7/11/2023
1:18:30
236: Touch The Grass
Dan and Silk are here to update you in the latest news around Gator Nation. Pull up to the Same Corner, Same Time!
7/4/2023
56:49
235: They're In Our Crosshairs
This week the guys talk about the last few weeks in Florida Gators recruiting and update you on the College World Series. They will talk about Friday Night Lights the Gators premier recruiting event and more! Same Corner, Same Time!
6/27/2023
1:26:52
235: Recruiting Pop Up
The Gators stay hot on the recruiting trail and the guys are here to update you on the latest commits
