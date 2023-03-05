Corey LaJoie dives into all things NASCAR in his all new NASCAR Podcast, Stacking Pennies. Follow along for the 2023 season as Corey takes on the NASCAR Cup Ser... More
Ross Chastain vs. Noah Gragson fight and BJ McLeod drops by the studio
On this episode of "Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie," the crew breaks down the Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson fight and BJ McLeod drops by the studio to dive into his road to the NASCAR Cup Series and his love of skulls.
5/10/2023
1:10:19
Spare Change: Who will be hot at Kansas
On this bonus episode of Corey LaJoie's "Stacking Pennies Podcast', Corey and crew break down their expectations headed into Kansas race weekend.
5/7/2023
8:45
Great weekend for the Truexes and a head-scratcher for Ross Chastain
On this episode of "Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie," the crew breaks down the Ross Chastain-Brennan Poole-Kyle Larson incident and recaps the memorable weekend for the Truex family.
5/3/2023
1:05:09
Richard Petty and Dale Inman join to talk past, present and future of NASCAR
On this episode of "Stacking Pennies," Corey LaJoie sits down with Richard Petty and Dale Inman to talk about 200 wins, seven championships and what it was like racing against David person, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough.
4/27/2023
57:05
Corey responds to Kyle Busch, the crew recaps the wild Talladega race
This week, "Stacking Pennies" hits the road to the Richard Petty Museum. Corey responds to Kyle Busch's comments and the crew recap the chaotic Cup race at Talladega. Corey and Skip also discuss the upcoming challenging pit schedule.
