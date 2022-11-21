Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast My New Favorite Futbolista
NBC Sports
Who should you root for at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup? Get to know soccer’s most inspiring players and the causes they champion. Season 6: My New Favorite... More
Available Episodes

  • Crystal Dunn: Soccer's super mom
    Team USA’s Crystal Dunn, who returned to competitive soccer less than four months after giving birth to her son Marcel Jean, shares how she juggles her career and motherhood. Hear from: Crystal Dunn Pierre Soubrier (Crystal’s husband) Dr. Stacy T. Sims (Exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist) Episode reporter: Ashley Chaparro (NBC New York and Telemundo 47) Read more about Crystal's story on NBC New York and On Her Turf. Watch the episode HERE. Sales and distribution by Lemonada MediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/14/2023
    21:23
  • Rocky Rodriguez’s complicated American Dream
    Costa Rica’s Raquel “Rocky” Rodríguez, the 2016 NWSL Rookie of the Year, faced unexpected obstacles when she decided to immigrate to the U.S. Hear from: Rocky Rodríguez Grettel Cedeño (Rocky’s mother) Sivianni Rodriguez (Rocky’s father) Episode reporter: Valeria Aponte Feliciano (NBC and Telemundo Philadelphia) Read more about Rocky's story on NBC Philadelphia and On Her Turf. Watch the episode HERE. Sales and distribution by Lemonada MediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/14/2023
    25:02
  • Who should you root for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
    My New Favorite Futbolista will introduce you to the World Cup’s most inspiring soccer players and the causes they champion. New episodes hosted in English by World Cup champion Meghan Klingenberg and in Spanish by Mexico’s Janelly Farías will drop June 14. Sales and distribution by Lemonada MediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/1/2023
    1:12
  • Ferran Torres: Score by rescuing stray dogs
    Ferran Torres (Spain and FC Barcelona), a proud advocate for rescuing stray dogs, is determined to get dogs off the streets through adoption and educationHear from:Ferran Torres (Spain, FC Barcelona)Nikki Tibbles (Founder Wild at Heart Foundation)Check out the video feed. Escucha en español.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/22/2022
    13:12
  • USMNT: Pass gun reform, now
    The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team used its platform to demand that Congress do something about gun violence in AmericaHear from:Chris Murphy (U.S. Senator from Connecticut)Alejandro Bedoya (USMNT)Gregg Berhalter (USMNT)Mark McKenzie (USMNT)Chris Richards (USMNT)DeAndre Yedlin (USMNT)Walker Zimmerman (USMNT)Dr. Amy Bass (Manhattanville College)Check out the video feed. Escucha en español.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/21/2022
    27:13

About My New Favorite Futbolista

Who should you root for at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup? Get to know soccer’s most inspiring players and the causes they champion.

Season 6: My New Favorite Futbolista hosted by World Cup champion Meghan Klingenberg 

Season 5: My New Favorite Futbolista hosted by soccer legend Juan Pablo Ángel in English and Spanish

Season 4: My New Favorite Olympian hosted by Apolo Ohno, Team USA's most decorated Winter Olympian

Season 3: My New Favorite Olympian hosted by Olympic trailblazer Ibtihaj Muhammad

Season 2: Sports Uncovered hosted by Michele Tafoya

Season 1: Sports Uncovered hosted by Mike Tirico

Named "Best Podcast Series" at both the 2022 and 2023 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Presented by the storytellers at NBC and Telemundo in partnership with Lemonada and On Her Turf

