Pat McAfee
Episode 442 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features an interview with sports media megastar, Pat McAfee.McAfee shares the inside details of his daily show moving to ESPN this fall: Why did he jump to the World Wide Leader? Will he still be able to have non-ESPN guests on the show? How much input will ESPN have on the content of the show? What about the cursing? Why is he leaving FanDuel? Did his year as a co-host on College GameDay play a role in him joining ESPN? Was he surprised by negative feedback from some of his fans about joining ESPN?McAfee also discusses whether he'll ever go back to the WWE, what his relationship is like with Vince McMahon and whether he was nervous interviewing McMahon.Other topics covered with McAfee include getting a compliment from President Obama, his new spin on the famous botched fake punt he was a part of, his weekly Aaron Rodgers interviews, the person he'd most like to have on his show and much more
6/1/2023
1:09:42
Stone Cold Steve Austin + Richard Deitsch
Episode 441 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features interviews with WWE legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Athletic's media reporter, Richard Deitsch.Stone Cold kicks off the podcast by discussing his new show on A&E, "Stone Cold Take on America," what he thinks of the current WWE storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns and his feelings on CM Punk's status with AEW. Austin also reminisces about his legendary career, sharing his thoughts on the biggest pop he ever got from a WWE crowd and sharing a never-told-before story about how he ended up making so much money off his famous "Austin 3:16" shirt.Deitsch then joins the podcast for a discussion on the latest sports media news. Topics covered include flex scheduling coming to "Thursday Night Football" and Amazon Prime, why ESPN can never close the gap with TNT when it comes to NBA studio shows, what ESPN going direct-to-consumer means, the NBA's possible return to NBC and much more.Following Deitsch, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy gives a recap of his night at the Sports Emmys before the guys discuss "Jersey Shore," Taylor Swift and why Sal doesn't want to go to baseball games anymore
5/25/2023
1:43:11
NFL VP of Broadcast Planning, Mike North, on NFL Schedule + Dan Rapaport on Golf
Episode 440 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features two guests.First up is NFL VP of Broadcast Planning, Mike North on putting together the 2023 schedule.Just some of the topics covered: What game did networks want the most? What's the philosophy behind ESPN having staggered doubleheaders instead of straight doubleheaders? Is it true the league doesn't want to waste great matchups on days when it's guaranteed to have a huge rating? Will the league consider a team to be a permanent fixture on Black Friday? Why does the NFL feature the Raiders in prime time so much?After North, golf journalist, Dan Rapaport from Barstool Sports, joins the show to talk about the PGA Championship, what's going on with LIV Golf, Tiger Woods's future and much more.Following Rapaport, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal share their thoughts on the NFL putting a playoff game exclusively on Peacock and Pat McAfee joining ESPN. They also discuss which one is more difficult to go away with, Jimmy's dilemma with his father's birthday more
5/18/2023
1:44:37
ESPN's Mike Breen + Traina Thoughts
Episode 440 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features an interview with ABC/ESPN lead NBA play-by-play man, Mike Breen.Breen, who is about to call his 18th NBA Finals, talks about how wide open this year's playoffs have been, his longtime partnership with Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and the impressive depth of NBA broadcasters across the networks.Breen also discusses what his relationship is like with LeBron James and James still doing strong at 38 years old, whether he ever thinks about giving up calling Knicks games, his signature "BANG!" and "WAY OFF" calls, how he used to hook up Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden and much more.Following Breen, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Sal explains the disaster he had to deal with while trying to watch a Knicks playoff game. Jimmy also reads recent Apple reviews listeners left for "SI Media with Jimmy Traina."
5/11/2023
1:09:54
Ian Rapoport + Traina Thoughts
Episode 439 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features an interview with NFL Network insider, Ian Rapoport. Rapoport talks about why he loves covering the NFL Draft, what NFL event causes him to get the least amount of sleep, thoughts about the 2023 NFL schedule release, competing with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers telling Pat McAfee that Rapoport "doesn't know s--t about him," enjoying the Shams vs. Woj rivalry, his favorite experience breaking a story, his biggest mistake breaking a story and much more.Following Rapoport, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include ESPN using old footage of the Twin Towers during an NBA playoff game, Aaron Rodgers embracing New York, Twitter life without a blue check and much more.
Every week on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, host Jimmy Traina sits down for an informal conversation with the biggest broadcasters, athletes, sports personalities, celebrities, and anybody else interested in sports or media. Plus, get a window into the storylines Jimmy is following closest in the weekly Traina Thoughts segment.