Pat McAfee

Episode 442 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features an interview with sports media megastar, Pat McAfee.McAfee shares the inside details of his daily show moving to ESPN this fall: Why did he jump to the World Wide Leader? Will he still be able to have non-ESPN guests on the show? How much input will ESPN have on the content of the show? What about the cursing? Why is he leaving FanDuel? Did his year as a co-host on College GameDay play a role in him joining ESPN? Was he surprised by negative feedback from some of his fans about joining ESPN?McAfee also discusses whether he'll ever go back to the WWE, what his relationship is like with Vince McMahon and whether he was nervous interviewing McMahon.Other topics covered with McAfee include getting a compliment from President Obama, his new spin on the famous botched fake punt he was a part of, his weekly Aaron Rodgers interviews, the person he'd most like to have on his show and much more