Spittin' Chiclets Episode 441: Featuring Keith Yandle
On Episode 441 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys are joined by Keith Yandle. Yands joins for the full episode to help recap all the series from round 1, and give predictions for Round 2. The boys also talk about some recent NHL news, including Darryl Sutter and the Calgary Flames parting ways, along with some intense comments coming out of Winnipeg.
Florida Boston: 00;05;50;06
Tampa Leafs: 00;33;37;19
Seattle Colorado: 00;52;13;09
Minnesota Dallas: 01;14;07;18
Rangers Jersey: 01;28;29;12
Edmonton LA: 01;50;59;21
Jets Vegas: 02;07;19;13
Islanders: 02;15;50;14
Quick Picks start: 02;20;20;04
Edmonton Vegas: 02;20;30;15
New Jersey Carolina: 02;26;20;05
Dallas Seattle: 02;31;03;04
Dallas Seattle: 02;31;03;04
Leafs Panthers: 02;35;24;02
5/2/2023
2:46:35
Spittin' Chiclets Episode 440: Playoff Update with Murls
On Episode 440 of Spittin' Chiclets, the guys are joined by Murls for a playoff update. But first, the guys open the show addressing Whit's viral take about adults wearing jerseys. Should grown adults be wearing hockey jerseys? The guys then dive into all the series, including Biz's Toronto Maple Leafs. Could the Leafs ACTUALLY advance past the first round? Are the Bruins in trouble? Why are the ratings so low in Vegas-Winnipeg? That, and tons more on this week's episode
4/27/2023
1:56:46
Spittin' Chiclets Episode 439: Bad Refs, OT Winners & More
On Episode 439 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the guys talk all things NHL Playoffs. The boys open the podcast by apologizing to all hockey fans for the display of refereeing seen over the past week. Is chirping fans as an NHL GM ok? Has Pasha completely ruined our credibility for his dumb Rangers takes? Should the Devils start Luke Hughes? All that and TONS more on Episode 439.
Time codes:
00:09:43 - Tampa-Leafs
00:29:13 - Minnesota-Dallas
00:40:56 - Boston-Florida
00:56:22 - Devils-Rangers
01:06:22 - Islanders-Canes
01:15:44 - Colorado-Seattle
01:22:28 - Winnipeg-Vegas
01:31:10 - Oilers-Kings
On Episode 438 of Spittin' Chiclets, the guys talk all things NHL playoffs with familiar face Murls. Why did Minnesota start Fleury? Are the Bruins in trouble? Could Seattle pull off an upset? The boys break it all down. The guys also give their take on the Michael Bunting suspension and wrap up with some $EBR picks.
4/20/2023
1:32:19
Spittin' Chiclets Episode 437: Featuring Murls, Colby, Gretzky & More
On episode 437 of Spittin' Chiclets, the guys are live at Borrellis on Long Island for a playoff preview. But first, the boys recap the big NYPD-FDNY game they broadcasted to barstool.tv this past weekend, Including a Wayne Gretzky interview (00:24:36 - 00:31:58). After the breakdown of the big game, the guys dive right into playoff predictions, with Frankie Borrelli and Pasha stopping by to defend the Devils and Islanders.
