Spiritual Parenting

Podcast Spiritual Parenting
Uplift Kids
Spiritual parenting is the practice of helping your kids connect with awe, love, and purpose regardless of religious belief or disbelief.
Kids & FamilyParenting
Spiritual parenting is the practice of helping your kids connect with awe, love, and purpose regardless of religious belief or disbelief.

  • Self-Compassion: Being a Friend to Yourself
    With self-compassion we recognize our own suffering and respond with kindness and care for others.
    5/26/2023
    13:21
  • Anxiety: Finding Calm in the Chaos
    Whether through stillness or movement, we have resources (including our inner compass) to find calm in the chaos.
    5/26/2023
    15:15
  • Journaling: An Approach to Inner Transformation
    **Note: The audio quality for this first episode isn't as optimized as our other episodes. By sticking to a regular journal practice that we make our own, we can see how we change over time and experience inner transformation.
    5/26/2023
    14:32

About Spiritual Parenting

Spiritual parenting is the practice of helping your kids connect with awe, love, and purpose regardless of religious belief or disbelief. In this podcast from cofounders of Uplift Kids, Jon Ogden interviews Amanda Suarez, a school psychologist and conscious parenting coach, and Michelle Larson, a marriage and family therapist associate. We look at what the emerging science and wisdom traditions teach about how to navigate big feelings as well as how to integrate practices that nurture spiritual health at home. For more, see: https://upliftkids.org/program/
