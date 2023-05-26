Spiritual parenting is the practice of helping your kids connect with awe, love, and purpose regardless of religious belief or disbelief. In this podcast from c... More
Self-Compassion: Being a Friend to Yourself
With self-compassion we recognize our own suffering and respond with kindness and care for others.
5/26/2023
13:21
Anxiety: Finding Calm in the Chaos
Whether through stillness or movement, we have resources (including our inner compass) to find calm in the chaos.
5/26/2023
15:15
Journaling: An Approach to Inner Transformation
**Note: The audio quality for this first episode isn't as optimized as our other episodes.
By sticking to a regular journal practice that we make our own, we can see how we change over time and experience inner transformation.
Spiritual parenting is the practice of helping your kids connect with awe, love, and purpose regardless of religious belief or disbelief. In this podcast from cofounders of Uplift Kids, Jon Ogden interviews Amanda Suarez, a school psychologist and conscious parenting coach, and Michelle Larson, a marriage and family therapist associate.
We look at what the emerging science and wisdom traditions teach about how to navigate big feelings as well as how to integrate practices that nurture spiritual health at home. For more, see: https://upliftkids.org/program/