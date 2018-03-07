This video is going into detail how porn and video games keep you in spiritual bondage robbing you of your purpose in Christ. Porn tricks you into thinking you have intimacy and video games is an illusion robbing you of your drive.
32:00
But They My Homeboys... EP #1
This episode is discussing about the struggle men have when growing in Christ, but having that dilemma of holding on to old worldly friendships. God calls us out of the world and the divide begins to happen. We feel confused and need clarity on how to go about it all. This episode I will provide scripture, wisdom, and insight on how to navigate in this kind of battle.
This podcast is to spread the Gospel and truth of Jesus Christ. Helping men to become the men that God has called them to be. Spirit filled men moving with God and purpose. Being strong, faithful, rooted in love and truth. This podcast will ignite the fire of God in them to move in submission to God’s will for their life.