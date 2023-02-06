DBD End Transmission Chapter [Spine Chill - Episode 31]

Welcome to Season 31 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we take a look at the latest DBD chapter - End Transmission. We also check in with Home Sweet Home Online, the defunct VHS and Outlast Trials! 0:00 Intro 4:55 DBD: End Transmission Chapter 12:41 DBD: New Map 24:52 DBD: Lore Debate 35:18 DBD: New Perks 39:40 DBD: John Story Time 44:25 DBD: Gary's Wrap-Up 53:27 DBD: Nicolas Cage & Singularity's Future 58:59 Home Sweet Home Online 1:02:26 VHS Shutting Down 1:22:57 Outlast Trials 1:35:47 Outro