The Spine Chill podcast is about asymmetrical horror games like Dead By Daylight, VHS, Evil Dead, and more! Featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun s...
The Spine Chill podcast is about asymmetrical horror games like Dead By Daylight, VHS, Evil Dead, and more! Featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun s...
  • DBD End Transmission Chapter [Spine Chill - Episode 31]
    Welcome to Season 31 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we take a look at the latest DBD chapter - End Transmission. We also check in with Home Sweet Home Online, the defunct VHS and Outlast Trials! DISCORD INVITE ► https://discord.gg/dsWsyCfVPp John Wolfe Twitch ► ⁠https://www.twitch.tv/JohnWolfe Gary "The Hotcross" Twitch ► ⁠⁠https://www.twitch.tv/TheHotCross Doug "RunningMan" Twitch ► ⁠⁠https://www.twitch.tv/RunningMan 0:00 Intro 4:55 DBD: End Transmission Chapter 12:41 DBD: New Map 24:52 DBD: Lore Debate 35:18 DBD: New Perks 39:40 DBD: John Story Time 44:25 DBD: Gary's Wrap-Up 53:27 DBD: Nicolas Cage & Singularity's Future 58:59 Home Sweet Home Online 1:02:26 VHS Shutting Down 1:22:57 Outlast Trials 1:35:47 Outro Twitter ► https://twitter.com/spinechillcast
    6/23/2023
    1:37:44
  • DBD 7th Anniversary Stream & Texas Chainsaw Massacre Technical Test [Spine Chill - Episode 30]
    Welcome to Season 30 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, the guys react to DBD's 7th Anniversary stream announcements, as well as the recently concluded Texas Chainsaw Massacre Technical Test! DISCORD INVITE ► https://discord.gg/dsWsyCfVPp ​⁠⁠https://www.twitch.tv/JohnWolfe https://www.twitch.tv/TheHotCross https://www.twitch.tv/RunningMan 0:00 Intro 8:30 Dead By Daylight 7th Anniversary Stream 25:50 The Singularity (New Killer) 35:08 Singularity Perks 43:06 Gabriel Soma Perks (New Survivor) 57:47 New Map 1:06:48 Map Changes 1:16:57 Anti-Camping 1:20:10 Miscellaneous Anniversary Updates 1:46:21 Texas Chainsaw Massacre Technical Test 1:52:45 Gary's Concerns with TCM 2:16:15 John's First Experience with TCM 2:30:05 TCM Talk 2:47:09 Outro Twitter ► https://twitter.com/spinechillcast
    6/2/2023
    2:50:37
  • Those are Propnight Numbers! - Spine Chill [Episode 29]
    Welcome to Season 29 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we check in with DBD, VHS, Evil Dead and resurgent asym “Last Year” who re-debuted their game with Propnight numbers!! DISCORD INVITE ► https://discord.gg/dsWsyCfVPp ​⁠⁠https://www.twitch.tv/JohnWolfe ⁠https://www.twitch.tv/TheHotCross https://www.twitch.tv/RunningManPlays Twitter ► https://twitter.com/spinechillcast
    5/17/2023
    1:04:34
  • Does anyone actually play the Twins? (Feat. Lynxi) - Spine Chill [Episode 28]
    Welcome to Season 28 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we talk with special guest LYNXI, the world's greatest Twins main (our words, not theirs) DISCORD INVITE ► https://discord.gg/dsWsyCfVPp @wolfedbd @TheHotCross @RunningManPlays Twitter ► https://twitter.com/spinechillcast
    5/4/2023
    1:48:14
  • Patch 6.7 and The Jackal - Spine Chill [Episode 27]
    Welcome to Season 27 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, he guys investigate the notorious Jackal and also analyze the new Patch 6.7 in DBD! DISCORD INVITE ► https://discord.gg/dsWsyCfVPp @wolfedbd @thehotcross @runningmanplays Twitter ► https://twitter.com/spinechillcast
    4/28/2023
    1:21:43

Spine Chill

The Spine Chill podcast is about asymmetrical horror games like Dead By Daylight, VHS, Evil Dead, and more! Featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously, this is a podcast that will tingle both your spine and funny bone!
