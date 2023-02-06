The Spine Chill podcast is about asymmetrical horror games like Dead By Daylight, VHS, Evil Dead, and more! Featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun s...
DBD End Transmission Chapter [Spine Chill - Episode 31]
Welcome to Season 31 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we take a look at the latest DBD chapter - End Transmission. We also check in with Home Sweet Home Online, the defunct VHS and Outlast Trials!
0:00 Intro
4:55 DBD: End Transmission Chapter
12:41 DBD: New Map
24:52 DBD: Lore Debate
35:18 DBD: New Perks
39:40 DBD: John Story Time
44:25 DBD: Gary's Wrap-Up
53:27 DBD: Nicolas Cage & Singularity's Future
58:59 Home Sweet Home Online
1:02:26 VHS Shutting Down
1:22:57 Outlast Trials
1:35:47 Outro
Welcome to Season 30 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, the guys react to DBD's 7th Anniversary stream announcements, as well as the recently concluded Texas Chainsaw Massacre Technical Test!
0:00 Intro
8:30 Dead By Daylight 7th Anniversary Stream
25:50 The Singularity (New Killer)
35:08 Singularity Perks
43:06 Gabriel Soma Perks (New Survivor)
57:47 New Map
1:06:48 Map Changes
1:16:57 Anti-Camping
1:20:10 Miscellaneous Anniversary Updates
1:46:21 Texas Chainsaw Massacre Technical Test
1:52:45 Gary's Concerns with TCM
2:16:15 John's First Experience with TCM
2:30:05 TCM Talk
2:47:09 Outro
6/2/2023
2:50:37
Those are Propnight Numbers! - Spine Chill [Episode 29]
Welcome to Season 29 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we check in with DBD, VHS, Evil Dead and resurgent asym “Last Year” who re-debuted their game with Propnight numbers!!
5/17/2023
1:04:34
Does anyone actually play the Twins? (Feat. Lynxi) - Spine Chill [Episode 28]
Welcome to Season 28 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, we talk with special guest LYNXI, the world's greatest Twins main (our words, not theirs)
5/4/2023
1:48:14
Patch 6.7 and The Jackal - Spine Chill [Episode 27]
Welcome to Season 27 of Spine Chill, the #1 asymmetrical horror & DBD podcast featuring three veterans of the genre who take fun seriously. In this episode, he guys investigate the notorious Jackal and also analyze the new Patch 6.7 in DBD!
