Government Contract Pricing Summit
Conversations on protecting U.S. national security, by improving government acquisition efficiencies on multiple fronts. Hosted by Tim Templeton. See live discu... More
GovernmentBusinessNewsPolitics
Available Episodes

  • Kevin Plexico: Staying Ahead With Tech Initiatives and Trends.
    In this episode, Host Tim Templeton speaks with Mr. Kevin Plexico, who serves as Sr. VP of Information Solutions at Deltek. Kevin and his team provide industry-leading content to government contractors in architecture, engineering, and construction firms. Their products include GovWin IQ and AIA's MasterSpec. On a day-to-day basis, Kevin is responsible for leading the industry's largest team of analysts focused on the one trillion-dollar government contracting industry.   Their discussion focuses on technologies to enhance efficiencies for the US government, and how contractors can put their best foot forward with viable technologies to become a valuable resource for our nation. For additional insights, listen to more great Speed to Contract. Speed to Market., conversations on your favorite podcast platform or at speedtocontract.com.
    6/16/2023
    29:58
  • Michael Weaver: Use Technology to Create Massive Contract Momentum
    Host Tim Templeton talks with Michael Weaver, ProPricer Director of Corporate Strategy. They cover: how to reduce stages of the contract proposal process from 7-8 weeks to 30 seconds, how one contractor could have avoided a $12 million mistake by using ProPricer, and the value of being customer feedback-driven while enhancing new software revs. 
    4/12/2023
    28:57
  • James 'Hondo' Geurts: From $75B to $150B in Contracts a Year, with Fewer Resources
    Host Tim Templeton talks with James “Hondo” Geurts, Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board for Sierra Space, and former Undersecretary of the Navy. This lively discussion covers: focusing on mission outcomes instead of processes; the criticality of The 4 Ds -  Decentralize, Differentiate, Digitize, & Develop; and a fascinating story of doubling contract revenue with 10% less staff and 20% fewer contracts.See live discussions of Speed to Contract & Speed to Market topics at the Government Contract Pricing Summit in June. For information & registration, visit gcpsummit.com.
    3/8/2023
    31:17
  • Shay Assad: Fuse Defense & Commercial Business Models to Benefit the Warfighter
    Host Tim Templeton talks with Shay Assad, former Director of Defense Pricing in the DoD and CEO of Raytheon Co.’s Engineering and Construction Businesses. Among other topics, they discuss how deliberate risk can empower deliberate speed, why entrepreneurial companies deserve special handling by the government, and how a scenario of ‘cost trust’ can help the US truly reward innovation in commercial businesses.See live discussions of Speed to Contract & Speed to Market topics at the Government Contract Pricing Summit in June. For information & registration, visit gcpsummit.com. 
    3/7/2023
    42:08
  • Stan Soloway: Know How to Fully Leverage OTAs & Other Tools & Tech
    Host Tim Templeton talks with Stan Soloway, former DoD Acquisition Official and CEO of the Professional Services Council. They discuss the real possibilities of bringing OTAs into daily contracting use, leveraging CSOs as another powerful yet underused strategy, and embracing corporate training models to educate the next waves of government employees. See live discussions of Speed to Contract & Speed to Market topics at the Government Contract Pricing Summit in June. For information & registration, visit gcpsummit.com.
    3/6/2023
    29:02

About Speed to Contract. Speed to Market.

Conversations on protecting U.S. national security, by improving government acquisition efficiencies on multiple fronts. Hosted by Tim Templeton. See live discussions of this fascinating topic at the Government Contract Pricing Summit in June. For information & registration, visit gcpsummit.com.
Podcast website

