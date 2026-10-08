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31 episodes
- Can't you control your child? You're so strong, I could never do it. God doesn't give you more than you can handle. Every special needs parent keeps a running list of the things people say, and this week we are going through ours.Jeff and Kim get into the comments they hear from strangers, friends, and family. What they want to fire back in the moment, and what they have learned to say instead to actually educate the person in front of them. They also name the comment that stings the most, the one quietly hiding inside all the others: I'm just glad I'm not you.And they end on the thing they wish people would say. Not "how is your son," which they can answer in their sleep, but "how are you." If you have ever been called strong on a day you were barely holding on, this one is going to feel like someone finally gets it.If this episode helped you feel a little less alone, subscribe and share it with a family who needs it.#SpecialNeedsParents #SpecialNeedsFamily #Caregiver #SpecialNeedsMom #TheSpecialnessPodcast
S3_Ep-10: They Stopped Inviting Us | The Isolation of Special Needs Parenting09/26/2026 | 1h 12 mins.For most people, isolation is a choice. For special needs families, it isn't. It happens to you, and it comes wrapped in a grief that has no recognizable end.
Jeff and Kim talk about the two things their community lives with that rarely get named together: isolation and grief, and why the two are so tightly intertwined. The invitations that slowly stop coming. The birthday parties you leave early. The milestones that hit just as hard at 25 as they did at 5. And the quiet decision so many families make to just stop going, because it is easier than being stared at.
They also share something they wish someone had told them at the very beginning: grieving the life you pictured does not mean you love your child any less. It is not selfish. It is human.
And near the end, they introduce something new. The Sanctuary is a safe, off the grid space they are building for this community to connect, share, and be understood, without an algorithm in the way.
If this episode helped you feel a little less alone, subscribe and share it with a family who needs it.
#SpecialNeedsParents #SpecialNeedsGrief #SpecialNeedsFamily #Caregiver #TheSpecialnessPodcast
S3_Ep-09: When Special Needs Means Mental Illness, and No One Takes It Seriously09/02/2026 | 1h 14 mins.In the mental health world, there is no blood test. No x-ray. Just a subjective judgment that changes from one doctor's office to the next, and a family left to live with the consequences.Jeff and Kim get honest about the part of special needs parenting that society files under "dangerous" or "crazy" and refuses to take seriously. They walk through Cason's mental health journey from the beginning: the manic behavior at four, the neuropsychologist who suspected bipolar one, the renowned psychiatrist who dismissed it as "just ADHD," and the medication trial and error that made everything worse. They also share the terrifying hospital day that no parent should have to fight through, and why the words "he's too young for that" cost their family years.This is a conversation about stigma, about a mental health system that is easy to be failed by, and about why our own community has to be the place understanding starts.If this episode helped you feel a little less alone, subscribe and share it with a family who needs it.#SpecialNeedsParents #MentalHealth #SpecialNeedsFamily #Caregiver #TheSpecialnessPodcast
- When people hear the word grief, they think someone died. For special needs parents, the grief is different. It's the life you planned for and never got to live, and it doesn't fade. It compounds.
In this episode, Jeff and Kim talk openly about the grief nobody in the special needs world seems allowed to name. The milestones that never come. The family gatherings where the gap becomes impossible to ignore. The jealousy that shows up watching friends drop their kids at college. And why, after almost 25 years, the grief has actually gotten heavier, not lighter.
If you have ever felt guilty for grieving while still loving your child with everything you have, this one is for you. You have permission to feel it.
#SpecialNeedsParents #SpecialNeedsGrief #SpecialNeedsFamily #Caregiver #TheSpecialnessPodcast
S3_Ep-07: A Special Needs Mom Doctors Gave No Hope, Twice | Julia Erman (Part 2 of 2)07/31/2026 | 47 mins.Part 2 of our conversation with Julia Erman, a special needs mom whose two children share an ultra rare diagnosis. This is the half about what she did with it.Julia found out her kids were dying on her birthday, over a Zoom call. In this episode she talks about the faith that gave her peace that same day, why suffering builds a muscle most people never have to grow, and how a conversation at a backyard cookout turned into The Hazelnut Movement, a school program that has now reached 25 schools in 5 states.She also says something that stopped us: her daughter isn't the problem. Her own grief is. This is a conversation about the hard you can control and the hard you cannot.Missed Part 1? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/HqwvSUjrHZwABOUT OUR GUESTJulia Erman is a speaker, author, and founder of The Hazelnut Movement, a nonprofit school assembly program that helps kids understand disability through storytelling. She has written 18 children's books and has been featured in People Magazine and NBC Today Parents.Julia's website, books, and speaking: https://www.juliaerman.co/The Hazelnut Movement, school assemblies and educator resources: https://www.thehazelnutmovement.com/Julia is currently booking school assemblies and keynotes, and she has packets parents can send to their own school administrators. She also offers a free 7-day encouragement series for special needs moms called 7 Days of Hope.Find her on Instagram at @ermanjulia and @thehazelnutmovement.If this episode helped you feel a little less alone, subscribe and share it with a family who needs it.#SpecialNeedsParents #SpecialNeedsMom #RareDisease #SpecialNeedsFamily #TheSpecialnessPodcast
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About Specialness Pod
Welcome to Specialness, the YouTube channel where love, resilience, and the extraordinary journey of parenting a special needs child take center stage. Hosted by Kim and Jeff Kribs, this heartfelt podcast-turned-video-series invites you into their world as they share their unique story, from adopting their son as a baby to navigating the joys and challenges of raising him into adulthood. Through candid conversations, touching anecdotes, and moments of humor, Kim and Jeff explore what it means to build a family filled with compassion and strength. Whether you're a parent, a family member, or sPodcast website
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