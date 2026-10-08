For most people, isolation is a choice. For special needs families, it isn't. It happens to you, and it comes wrapped in a grief that has no recognizable end.



Jeff and Kim talk about the two things their community lives with that rarely get named together: isolation and grief, and why the two are so tightly intertwined. The invitations that slowly stop coming. The birthday parties you leave early. The milestones that hit just as hard at 25 as they did at 5. And the quiet decision so many families make to just stop going, because it is easier than being stared at.



They also share something they wish someone had told them at the very beginning: grieving the life you pictured does not mean you love your child any less. It is not selfish. It is human.



And near the end, they introduce something new. The Sanctuary is a safe, off the grid space they are building for this community to connect, share, and be understood, without an algorithm in the way.



If this episode helped you feel a little less alone, subscribe and share it with a family who needs it.



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