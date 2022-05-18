Political commentator Miles Taylor huddles with disrupters — in politics, technology, culture, and beyond — who are speaking up to change the world. Miles is t...

As the head of Freedom House, Michael Abramowitz monitors democracy's vital signs every day — and the threat of authoritarianism. Now he's sounding alarm bells and joins us to discuss: Has the dictator disease spread too far to stop?

This week, several political extremists lost primary elections while others got a major boost. Political strategist Craig Snyder joins us to break it all down — and explain why the place American democracy was born (Pennsylvania) could be the place that it dies.

Can we make room for a third party in the United States? "There already is," Libertarians would say. Join us for a discussion with Whitney Bilyeu, national chair of the Libertarian Party — on the issues of the day … the future of America … and why third-party politics is changing so rapidly.

Lucy Caldwell — political commentator and former presidential campaign manager — weighs in on whether America will "wake up" to the attempted coup in the capital, and how we can get ourselves out of our current political mess.

As politics gets grimmer, Michael Slaby — former Chief Innovation Officer & CTO on Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns — answers the question: where have all the good guys gone?

About Speaking Up with Miles Taylor

Political commentator Miles Taylor huddles with disrupters — in politics, technology, culture, and beyond — who are speaking up to change the world. Miles is the author of the #1 New York Times best-seller A WARNING, which blew the whistle on presidential misconduct. He is a frequent cable news contributor, and his work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and more. Miles is the Executive Director of the Renew America Movement, a pro-democracy organization launched to combat political extremism in the United States. He served previously as a CNN contributor, Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security, a national security aide on Capitol Hill and in the George W. Bush administration, and as he Head of Advanced Technology and Security Strategy at Google.