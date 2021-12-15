Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in the App
Listen to Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Podcast Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Podcast Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Richmond Fed
add
Access to credit. Workforce development. The impact of regional differences on economic outcomes. Learn about these and other issues the Richmond Fed is expl... More
GovernmentNewsBusiness News
Access to credit. Workforce development. The impact of regional differences on economic outcomes. Learn about these and other issues the Richmond Fed is expl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • Rural Spotlight: Resuscitating the Healthcare Workforce in Roanoke
    Mary Ann Gilmer of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys discusses the nonprofit's training program for healthcare workers and the importance of this work in rural communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    1/26/2022
    22:44
  • Why We Care About Rural Communities
    Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities and smaller towns, and why the Richmond Fed has been working to address them.
    1/19/2022
    10:33
  • The Flow of Human Capital
    Mark Bils of the University of Rochester and Niklas Engbom of New York University discuss their research on how easily labor is substituted or shifted between jobs and its implications for policies to bolster human capital.
    1/12/2022
    19:08
  • The Housing Market During the Pandemic ... and Beyond
    John O'Trakoun discusses the factors that have increased the cost of single-family and multi-unit housing in recent months, as well as what shapes overall supply and demand for housing over the longer term.
    12/29/2021
    16:26
  • Why Go to a Community College?
    Laura Ullrich and Urvi Neelakantan discuss trends in enrollment at community colleges and the role of these educational institutions in the economy.
    12/15/2021
    24:52

More Government podcasts

About Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Access to credit. Workforce development. The impact of regional differences on economic outcomes. Learn about these and other issues the Richmond Fed is exploring in this podcast. Hear from our economists and experts in community development and economic education.
Podcast website

Listen to Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Peak Performance Leadership (Formerly Moving Forward Leadership) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond: Podcasts in Family