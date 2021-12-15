Speaking of the Economy - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Access to credit. Workforce development. The impact of regional differences on economic outcomes.
Rural Spotlight: Resuscitating the Healthcare Workforce in Roanoke
Mary Ann Gilmer of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys discusses the nonprofit's training program for healthcare workers and the importance of this work in rural communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1/26/2022
Why We Care About Rural Communities
Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities and smaller towns, and why the Richmond Fed has been working to address them.
1/19/2022
The Flow of Human Capital
Mark Bils of the University of Rochester and Niklas Engbom of New York University discuss their research on how easily labor is substituted or shifted between jobs and its implications for policies to bolster human capital.
1/12/2022
The Housing Market During the Pandemic ... and Beyond
John O'Trakoun discusses the factors that have increased the cost of single-family and multi-unit housing in recent months, as well as what shapes overall supply and demand for housing over the longer term.
12/29/2021
Why Go to a Community College?
Laura Ullrich and Urvi Neelakantan discuss trends in enrollment at community colleges and the role of these educational institutions in the economy.
Access to credit. Workforce development. The impact of regional differences on economic outcomes.
Learn about these and other issues the Richmond Fed is exploring in this podcast. Hear from our economists and experts in community development and economic education.
