Becoming A Multidimensional You with Dr. Jessica Metcalfe - EP 22
What are you allowing your inner gremlin to speak to you about? Learning to reframe your mindset is a lifelong journey that challenges your inner fears. But allowing yourself to unpack those feelings of self-doubt will bring your inner wise woman into the light. Today we turn the tables on Dr. Jessica Metcalfe as she invites Mary Chan to be a guest host to ask HER the questions! Mary is the founder and CEO of Organized Sound Productions, who believes in empowering women to reclaim their voice. Mary is a Voice Coach, Voice-Over Artist, and Podcast Strategist for podcasts including this one, “Speak Kindly, Your Listening”! Get into the nitty gritty with Dr. Jessica Metcalfe as she shares how building a strong and welcoming foundation for community will raise the bar in your leadership role and allow you to show up, ego set aside, and just be you.
We will discuss:
How childhood components affect your inner critic
The importance of activating your inner wise woman
Why choosing to be fully you, gives you a seat at the table to inspire change
How to build a life you love outside of the workplace
Interesting Links to Explore from this Episode:
Sign up for the Sunday Slay Reframing Exercises: https://www.drjessicametcalfe.com/
Ways to Connect with Mary Chan:
Website: https://www.organizedsound.ca/
Listen to Mary’s podcast to use your voice to lead: http://www.visiblevoicepodcast.com/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/marychan-organizedsound
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/organizedsoundproductions/
6/15/2023
42:41
Discover Your Potential For Success with Julia Stewart - EP 21
What is your definition of success? As a high-achieving woman you know you are able to perform at the top levels of business. The journey to the top can come with many hurdles and roadblocks, especially for women. When you know your value and choose to stop proving yourself, you embrace being you and then success typically follows. Today you’ll hear from Julia Stewart, who is the previous president of Applebees and IHOP, turned founder, Chair & CEO at Alurx, Inc. a new wellness brand offering health-conscious individuals with a consistent, proven line of wellness-based solutions that can be personalized to match their goals. Julia shares her journey to success, discovering confidence, and realizing her potential that defines no bounds.
Join us as Julia shares:
Her definition of success
How to become a strong leader in your workplace
Why learning to fail quickly was key to her growth
The importance of valuing you when making difficult career decisions
Ways to Connect with Julia Stewart:
Website: https://alurx.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julia-stewart-485b9a155
6/8/2023
50:30
Healing Your Inner Gremlin to Embark on a Journey of Transformation with Deborah Ancona - EP 20
Where does the voice of your inner critic come from? Discovering your origin of the voice inside provides a tangible way to begin healing and find your way forward. Learning to reframe your mindset to use the tools that trauma and your negative experiences taught you, will help tap into your leadership skills hidden within. Today we are speaking with Deborah Ancona, author of "X-Teams: How to Build Teams That Lead, Innovate, and Succeed" and also a contributor to multiple articles on leadership and self-awareness. Join us as we discuss generational ghosts, using your past experiences to propel you to new heights, and how the road to healing is not simple but worth it.
You’ll discover:
How familial dynamics affect your worldview and how to reframe it
How to create a new voice of positivity from the negative
How to balance success and avoid perfectionism
How finding role models that inspire you will help you craft the life you want
Links Worth Exploring in this Episode:
“Sense Making” by Karl E. Weick - https://us.sagepub.com/en-us/nam/sensemaking-in-organizations/book4988
“X-Teams: How to Build Teams That Lead, Innovate, and Succeed”: https://bookshop.org/p/books/x-teams-how-to-build-teams-that-lead-innovate-and-succeed-deborah-ancona/10710178?ean=9781591396925
Deborah’s Article: “Family Ghosts in the Executive Suite” - https://hbr.org/2022/01/family-ghosts-in-the-executive-suite
Deborah’s Article: “Sensemaking” - https://www.sagepub.com/sites/default/files/upm-binaries/42924_1.pdf
Deborah’s Article: “In Praise of the Incomplete Leader” - https://hbr.org/2007/02/in-praise-of-the-incomplete-leader
Ways to Connect with Deborah Ancona:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deborah-ancona-019949a 1
5/25/2023
36:08
The Pros and Cons of Conquering Your Inner Gremlin and Redefining Your Meaning of Success with Lynette Pretorius - EP 19
What happens when your inner gremlin rears it’s ugly head once you decide to embark on something new? Pushing yourself to new heights can awaken the negative inner voices that try to protect you from horrible outcomes. Reminding yourself that your inner gremlin is just a voice will diminish its power and allows you to see the beauty that you’ll experience stepping into your new journey ahead. In today’s episode we are speaking with Lynette Pretorius, VP of Operations at Carbon 6, on how she has redefined the meaning of success and how building a strong community of support assists her in making big moves.
Join us as we discuss:
How to help quiet the negative thoughts
That you can choose to not validate your inner gremlin
How consulting your personal “Board of Directors” can help steer you in the right direction!
Links Worth Exploring in this Episode:
Join Lynette’s Newsletter - https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/readmorewomen-6949403475776585728/
How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong - https://bookshop.org/p/books/how-we-show-up-reclaiming-family-friendship-and-community-mia-birdsong/7605542?ean=9781580058070
Ways to Connect with Lynette Pretorius:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lynettepretorius/
5/18/2023
31:23
The Importance of Community and Support for Women in Business with April Hicke and Marissa McNeelands - EP 18
As a woman striving to climb the corporate ladder in a male-dominated industry, you know the standards and criticism that women face. Not only is our inner voice speaking negatively, but the coworkers that give their input, uninvited, speak louder than most. At what point do you give in to the negativity and begin to look for work elsewhere? Today we are joined by April Hicke and Marissa McNeelands the creators of TOAST, a membership-based collective that’s flipping the hiring dynamics for women in tech BY women in tech. They share their journeys in business and how forming a group of supportive women and creating a strong community has been the key to success in their corporate climb! They believe in helping the "Lonely Only" and are striving to help women like you step out of the toxic places and into your true calling.
Listen In As They Share:
How to combat self doubt and low expectations
Why a supportive community is so important for leadership success
What it looks like to be in the layers of healing
Links Worth Exploring in this Episode:
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot - https://bookshop.org/p/books/hood-feminism-notes-from-the-women-that-a-movement-forgot-mikki-kendall/12087970?ean=9780525560562
White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better - https://bookshop.org/p/books/white-women-everything-you-already-know-about-your-own-racism-and-how-to-do-better-regina-jackson/18229996?ean=9780143136439
Brene Brown - https://brenebrown.com/
Ways to Connect with April & Marissa:
Website: https://www.trytoast.ca/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/try.toast/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trytoast/
What’s the difference between your inner gremlin and your inner cheerleader? Join Dr. Jessica Metcalfe, life and business coach, as she guides you through self-intelligence by navigating your inner voice. Explore how to speak more kindly to yourself through conversations with high-achieving, self-led women to ignite your inner warrior.
We each have different voices we use when speaking to your best friend, your child, your pet, your mom and even your partner. You also use different voices when you speak to yourself. So if you paid close attention, and listened to your voice, what would you hear?
It’s time to think differently and change your narrative. To learn more about the podcast and Dr. Jessica Metcalfe, visit https://www.drjessicametcalfe.com/media