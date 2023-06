The Importance of Community and Support for Women in Business with April Hicke and Marissa McNeelands - EP 18

As a woman striving to climb the corporate ladder in a male-dominated industry, you know the standards and criticism that women face. Not only is our inner voice speaking negatively, but the coworkers that give their input, uninvited, speak louder than most. At what point do you give in to the negativity and begin to look for work elsewhere? Today we are joined by April Hicke and Marissa McNeelands the creators of TOAST, a membership-based collective that’s flipping the hiring dynamics for women in tech BY women in tech. They share their journeys in business and how forming a group of supportive women and creating a strong community has been the key to success in their corporate climb! They believe in helping the "Lonely Only" and are striving to help women like you step out of the toxic places and into your true calling. Listen In As They Share: How to combat self doubt and low expectations Why a supportive community is so important for leadership success What it looks like to be in the layers of healing Links Worth Exploring in this Episode: Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot - https://bookshop.org/p/books/hood-feminism-notes-from-the-women-that-a-movement-forgot-mikki-kendall/12087970?ean=9780525560562 White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better - https://bookshop.org/p/books/white-women-everything-you-already-know-about-your-own-racism-and-how-to-do-better-regina-jackson/18229996?ean=9780143136439 Brene Brown - https://brenebrown.com/ Ways to Connect with April & Marissa: Website: ​​https://www.trytoast.ca/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/try.toast/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trytoast/ Get Cozy and Warm Your Soul with Jessica’s Tea Experience: https://denmantea.ca/dr-jessica-metcalfe-book/ Share your answers on the reflection question with Dr. Jessica Metcalfe: Once you have discovered your answer, send a DM on Instagram or an email to [email protected] Other ways to engage with Dr. Jessica Metcalfe: Website: https://www.drjessicametcalfe.com LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/dr-jessica-metcalfe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjessicametcalfe/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/thealchemistdmd