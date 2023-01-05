The Speak podcast features the best discussions from the television show (weekdays at 4:30pm ET on FS1). Hosted by Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor. More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
Jordan Poole's shot, Suns down 0-2, Jets giving Rodgers too much power?
00:00 OK with Jordan Poole’s late shot attempt?
13:50 Are Jets giving Aaron Rodgers too much power?
29:38 How concerned should Warriors be? /More debate about Jordan Poole’s shot
42:10 Are Suns finished?
53:41 How much credit does LeBron deserve for what Lakers are doing?
1:01:23 MVP of playoffs so far?
1:05:47 Rodgers at Knicks & Rangers games
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:15:23
KD and Suns down 2-0 to Nuggets, Steph vs LeBron, Did Cowboys close gap on Eagles?
00:00 Who do you blame for Suns 0-2 start? /Impressed by Sixers or disappointed in Celtics?
13:45 Rather have Steph Curry or LeBron James this series?
31:36 How bad does Kevin Durant look down 2-0 to the Nuggets?
45:44 Did the Cowboys close the gap on the Eagles this offseason?
53:04 More Cowboys debate
1:00:22 Who has the edge: Warriors or Lakers?
1:07:04 Who wins the series: Lakers or Warriors?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:16:02
LeBron vs Steph, Suns lose Game 1, Who won the NFL offseason?
00:00 What’s on the line in Warriors-Lakers series?
13:07 Who won the NFL offseason?
23:48 Are the Suns in trouble?
35:42 How wide is gap between Steph & Magic for best PG all-time?
43:17 Final Steph vs Magic thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
49:53
WEEKEND BONUS EPISODE (Aaron Rodgers is a Jet, Keenan Allen joins show, NFL Draft Round 1 Debate)
Here are Acho, Shady, Joy, Ric and Dave's debates on the hottest topics in sports this past week:
00:00 Top 5 AFC QBs /Super Bowl or bust for Rodgers and Jets?
15:31 Can anyone stop Booker and KD?
27:04 Keenan Allen joins the show
43:13 Biggest winner of the 1st round?
57:35 Which 1st round QB is under the most pressure?
1:05:03 Rodgers and Lamar: Who is under more pressure?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/29/2023
1:18:15
NFL Draft debate, Warriors and Lakers can end their series tonight, Lamar out of excuses?
00:00 Biggest winner and surprise of 1st round of NFL Draft?
16:02 Is Lamar Jackson out of excuses?
32:45 1st round QB under the most pressure? /Will Levis falling out of the 1st round
44:13 More confident in Warriors or Lakers closing out their series tonight?
51:24 Who’s under more pressure: Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers?
58:44 Which first round QB is in the best situation?
1:05:12 Social Life
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices