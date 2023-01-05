Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Speak podcast features the best discussions from the television show (weekdays at 4:30pm ET on FS1). Hosted by Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor. More
Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • Jordan Poole's shot, Suns down 0-2, Jets giving Rodgers too much power?
    00:00 OK with Jordan Poole’s late shot attempt? 13:50 Are Jets giving Aaron Rodgers too much power? 29:38 How concerned should Warriors be? /More debate about Jordan Poole’s shot 42:10 Are Suns finished? 53:41 How much credit does LeBron deserve for what Lakers are doing? 1:01:23 MVP of playoffs so far? 1:05:47 Rodgers at Knicks & Rangers games Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:15:23
  • KD and Suns down 2-0 to Nuggets, Steph vs LeBron, Did Cowboys close gap on Eagles?
    00:00 Who do you blame for Suns 0-2 start? /Impressed by Sixers or disappointed in Celtics? 13:45 Rather have Steph Curry or LeBron James this series? 31:36 How bad does Kevin Durant look down 2-0 to the Nuggets? 45:44 Did the Cowboys close the gap on the Eagles this offseason? 53:04 More Cowboys debate 1:00:22 Who has the edge: Warriors or Lakers? 1:07:04 Who wins the series: Lakers or Warriors? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:16:02
  • LeBron vs Steph, Suns lose Game 1, Who won the NFL offseason?
    00:00 What’s on the line in Warriors-Lakers series? 13:07 Who won the NFL offseason? 23:48 Are the Suns in trouble? 35:42 How wide is gap between Steph & Magic for best PG all-time? 43:17 Final Steph vs Magic thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    49:53
  • WEEKEND BONUS EPISODE (Aaron Rodgers is a Jet, Keenan Allen joins show, NFL Draft Round 1 Debate)
    Here are Acho, Shady, Joy, Ric and Dave's debates on the hottest topics in sports this past week: 00:00 Top 5 AFC QBs /Super Bowl or bust for Rodgers and Jets? 15:31 Can anyone stop Booker and KD? 27:04 Keenan Allen joins the show 43:13 Biggest winner of the 1st round? 57:35 Which 1st round QB is under the most pressure? 1:05:03 Rodgers and Lamar: Who is under more pressure? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:18:15
  • NFL Draft debate, Warriors and Lakers can end their series tonight, Lamar out of excuses?
    00:00 Biggest winner and surprise of 1st round of NFL Draft? 16:02 Is Lamar Jackson out of excuses? 32:45 1st round QB under the most pressure? /Will Levis falling out of the 1st round 44:13 More confident in Warriors or Lakers closing out their series tonight? 51:24 Who’s under more pressure: Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers? 58:44 Which first round QB is in the best situation? 1:05:12 Social Life Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:14:05

About Speak

The Speak podcast features the best discussions from the television show (weekdays at 4:30pm ET on FS1). Hosted by Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor.
