Advanced English learning. The best podcast to learn English. Short English lessons with an experienced native English teacher. Most beneficial for intermediate to advanced English learners.
Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 443
How to use conditionals in English? This question is asked by many English learning students. The truth is that ESL students, even at an advanced English level, still have issues with using conditional tenses in English. This lesson will explain the basic English grammar rules on how to use conditionals in English. Correct English grammar is not only important if you're planning to take an English proficiency exam like IELTS, TOEFL, CAE, etc. It is crucial to follow English grammar rules when writing a business proposal letter, composing an essay in English for university, or simply having a daily conversation with your neighbour. Incorrectly used conditional tenses can alter the meaning of your sentences. Brush up on your English grammar skills to gain confidence in both speaking and writing English.
8/9/2023
Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 442
In this podcast episode, you'll learn different ways to say 'please' in English, both formal and informal useful phrases that native speakers commonly use. These helpful English expressions are used in daily conversations.These English speaking phrases will enhance your vocabulary and boost your confidence when talking to coworkers, friends, and while travelling. Want to be more polite and fluent in English? Discover how native English speakers use different ways to say 'please' based on the situation. Expand your English vocabulary, speak like a native, and feel more confident in any situation.
8/2/2023
Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 441
In this podcast episode, I am going to give you a sample answer for IELTS speaking part 2 test on the topic "Describe an occasion when the weather prevented you from doing something." I will give you some great vocabulary to help you become confident and flexible when talking about the weather for speaking part 2. By the end of this episode, you will learn how to use this advanced English vocabulary in your speaking. These vocabulary words will not only help ESL students who want to sit English proficiency exams like IELTS, CAE, TOEFL but also help anyone improve their English skills. This lesson will also enhance your listening comprehension as well as your fluency. Let's elevate your English vocabulary to the C1 level and speak confidently in English.
7/26/2023
Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 440
In this podcast episode, you will learn how to say to someone to stay positive and succeed. Learn important English phrases used by natives on a daily basis to expand and enrich your vocabulary. These common English expressions for daily conversation will help you in many situations when you want to encourage someone. It's important to keep a positive attitude when learning English, these phrases will help you encourage yourself and other people to learn and improve your English skills and bring your English to the next level. The people who come back to the English lessons time and time again, on a consistent basis, they're the ones who speak better English at the end of the day. Keep at it, you can do it!
7/19/2023
Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 439
In this podcast episode, you will learn advanced speaking expressions that native speakers commonly use in daily conversations. My detailed explanations will help you quickly understand these common English expressions, allowing you to use them confidently in your own English speaking. Enhance your confidence and boost your English vocabulary by incorporating these advanced speaking expressions into both your business and everyday conversations.
