Speak Better English with Harry | Episode 440

In this podcast episode, you will learn how to say to someone to stay positive and succeed. Learn important English phrases used by natives on a daily basis to expand and enrich your vocabulary. These common English expressions for daily conversation will help you in many situations when you want to encourage someone. It's important to keep a positive attitude when learning English, these phrases will help you encourage yourself and other people to learn and improve your English skills and bring your English to the next level. The people who come back to the English lessons time and time again, on a consistent basis, they're the ones who speak better English at the end of the day. Keep at it, you can do it!