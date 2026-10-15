Welcome to the Shelbyville Police Department's podcast Protect and Connect. This podcast will take you behind the scenes and behind the badge. We look forward to connecting with you the citizens of Shelbyville and beyond. In this episode we will introduce you to the host Major Charles Merlo and Lieutenant Ronnie Blankenship. Also, you can contact us via email at protectandconnect@shelbyvilletn.org

Welcome to Shelbyville Police Department's Protect and Connect Podcast, the official podcast of the Shelbyville Police Department! In this episode, we're diving into the upcoming Battle of the Badges blood drive which is a collaborative effort bringing together local emergency agencies and community partners across Bedford County. Participating organizations include: Shelbyville Police Department Shelbyville City Fire Department Bedford County Sheriff's Office Bedford County Fire Department Bedford County Emergency Management Agency Bedford County Emergency Ambulance Service Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital While our main goal is gathering life-saving blood donations, our local agencies are bringing a little friendly competition to the table to see who can rally the most donors. Ultimately, the true winners are the patients whose lives will be saved by these critical donations. Thanks for tuning in! If you enjoyed this episode, please don't forget to like, share, and spread the word. Enjoy the show! The views, opinions, and experiences expressed on the Protect and Connect Podcast are those of the individual speakers and guests and do not necessarily represent the official policies, positions, or opinions of the Shelbyville Police Department or the City of Shelbyville. This podcast is intended for informational, educational, and community-engagement purposes only. Discussions involving laws, policies, procedures, investigations, or public-safety practices are general in nature and should not be considered legal advice or official departmental guidance. To protect privacy, safety, and the integrity of law-enforcement operations, certain details may be omitted or modified. The podcast will not discuss confidential, sensitive, or active investigative information. Protect and Connect is committed to strengthening communication, building relationships, and providing our community with a better understanding of the people and partnerships behind public safety.

Welcome to Shelbyville Police Department's Protect and Connect Podcast, the official podcast of the Shelbyville Police Department! In this episode of Protect and Connect, we look inside the top leadership guiding the Shelbyville Police Department. Chief Jan Phillips reflects on his 50+ year career journey from starting as an EMT and dispatcher to leading the department as Chief of Police. Deputy Chief Pat Mathis shares insights from his nearly four decades of service, spanning his beginnings at the Bedford County Jail to serving as second-in-command. Additionally, this episode looks at the evolution of local policing and how technology, community growth, and modern policing strategies have shaped Shelbyville over the decades. Lastly, the executive team discusses their shared commitment to officer training, community trust, and keeping Shelbyville safe. So tune in for an engaging conversation on leadership, community engagement, and decades of public service! The views and opinions expressed on the Protect and Connect Podcast are those of the individual speakers and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policies or positions of the Shelbyville Police Department or the City of Shelbyville. This podcast is for informational and community-engagement purposes only. Certain details may be omitted to protect privacy, safety, and the integrity of law-enforcement operations.

Welcome to Shelbyville Police Department's Protect and Connect Podcast, the official podcast of the Shelbyville Police Department! In this episode of the Protect and Connect Podcast, Detective Lieutenant Cody Swift joins us for a compelling look inside the Shelbyville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (CID). We take a deep dive back into a complex 2023 homicide investigation handled right here in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Detective Lt. Swift breaks down the realities of modern police work from the initial response and crime scene processing to piecing together evidence and working relentlessly to bring closure and justice to the victim's family and our community. The views and opinions expressed on the Protect and Connect Podcast are those of the individual speakers and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policies or positions of the Shelbyville Police Department or the City of Shelbyville. This podcast is for informational and community-engagement purposes only. Certain details may be omitted to protect privacy, safety, and the integrity of law-enforcement operations.

About SPD Protect and Connect

About SPD Protect and Connect

About SPD Protect and Connect