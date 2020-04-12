Welcome to the 2020 Spark Joy highlights show! Make sure you listen all the way through because we share an important announcement towards the end.
This year was a wild one and really unlike no other, so we look forward to highlighting some positive moments of joy for the show and announce and celebrate our giveaway winners.
Our show wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you…. our listeners...many whom have been with us from day one.
YOU spark the most joy! We are so grateful for your thought-provoking questions, inspiring stories of tidying highs and lows, and your dedicated listenership over the past 3 1/2 years.
Book a custom Virtual Tidying Experience with For the Love of Tidy (https://fortheloveoftidy.com/konmari-tidying-lesson/tidy-a-z-what-to-expect-from-a-konmari-virtual-tidy/)
Join The Spark Joy Club today! (https://www.patreon.com/sparkjoy)
But first, a Joy Check!
What Sparked Joy this year for Karin:
As hard as this year was, I have been inspired by the perseverance and determination of people everywhere. That has helped me to keep going and has helped me see what I gained and learned this year. Hopefulness!
What Sparked Joy this year for Kristyn:
Leaning on the Spark Joy and For the Love of Tidy communities as we collectively got stuff done (https://fortheloveoftidy.com/konmari-tidy-tips/i-reached-the-end-of-my-to-do-list/) during a trying season.
Joyful Show Highlights 2020
Spark Joy Ep 131 | Getting Things Done with David Allen (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/ep-131-getting-things-done-with-david-allen)
Spark Joy Ep 144 | Essentialism with Greg McKeown (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/episode-144-essentialism-greg-mckeown)
Spark Joy Ep 127 | Taking a Look at Why It's All Too Much with Peter Walsh (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/ep-127-taking-a-look-at-why-its-all-too-much-with-peter-walsh)
Spark Joy Episode 132 | Where Does all the Stuff Go with Secondhand Author Adam Minter (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/episode-132-where-does-all-the-stuff-go-secondhand-author-adam-minter)
The 3rd Annual Spark Joy Giveaway!
Each of our three winners will receive a special KonMari Prize Bundle that includes:
• A signed copy of Marie Kondo’s tidying sequel, Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up (https://www.amazon.com/Spark-Joy-Illustrated-Organizing-Changing-ebook/dp/B00Y6QG5D0)
• A fifty-dollar gift card to the KonMari Shop on konmari.com
• On behalf of For the Love of Tidy, a 2-hour Virtual Tidying Lesson (https://fortheloveoftidy.com/konmari-tidying-lesson/tidy-a-z-what-to-expect-from-a-konmari-virtual-tidy/)
And here are our winners!
Vapeters
A Yooper Learning to Let Go!
Spark Joy is the only podcast I listen to weekly - others that I have found around simple living or minimalism either is too much of just a general conversation that I get bored, has too many ads or clearly their agendas are to sell and pitch their guests books etc.
I love that Kristyn and Karin have guests that have skills and professions that cover a range of topics and I appreciate their style of asking them specific questions about what they do. I live in the Midwest and would love to hear more from people who live in areas with extreme weather and how they deal with their tools, winter equipment and wardrobe etc. Keep up the good work and inspiration!
KerieSue
New Listener & Ready to Let Go!
"I only discovered this podcast recently. I reluctantly subscribed thinking, “Oh, goodie. ANOTHER decluttering podcast.” *eye roll
After the first 5 minutes, I realized, it was SO MUCH MORE than that. The advice offered here by the hosts, combined with the interviews is absolutely priceless! I am hooked and fully intend to “binge-listen” each and every episode as I begin my KonMari journey."
Kimmykannonz
So informative!
Despite having read Marie Kondo's books and watched the Netflix show, I wanted more KonMari content as I completed my Tidying Festival. Kristyn and Karin are so kind, and I love their variety of guests. I have learned a lot from the episodes, and have been able to carry the lessons into my own life.
Congratulations to our winners!
The Spark Joy Podcast is saying goodbye...
After three years, 161 episodes, over 95 hours of KonMari themed tips and over 2.5 million downloads, we’ve decided to end this run of the Spark Joy podcast.
Your dedication to our mission has been absolutely incredible.
While new episodes are paused, our mission continues.
Here are some ways you can continue to listen while you tidy and access our show and community:
• All 161 episodes will remain live and available to you during your tidying event. You can revisit your favorites or start from Episode 0 (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/episode-0-who-are-we-and-what-is-konmari) to binge-listen all of our episodes.
• The Spark Joy Club will remain active and live! You can request to join by heading over to sparkjoypodcast.com and clicking Join the Club (https://www.patreon.com/sparkjoy) to gain exclusive access to the community, The Tidy Home Joy Journal (https://fortheloveoftidy.com/joy-journal/), monthly live videos, accountability, advice from organizing experts, and inspiration from hundreds of active tidying companions.
• If we have updates about the show in the future we’ll announce them via Spark Joy's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sparkjoypodcast), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sparkjoy_podcast/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/SparkJoyPodcast), so make sure to follow us on your favorite platform. You can also join our mailing list (https://www.sparkjoypodcast.com/about) or reach out to us directly at [email protected]
Karin and I will continue to serve clients in-person and virtually through The Serene Home (https://theserenehome.com) and For the Love of Tidy (https://fortheloveoftidy.com), respectively.
Make sure to connect with us via our individual social media accounts, subscribe to our mailing lists, or reach out to us directly so we can continue to address your burning tidying questions.
You can find Karin Socci at The Serene Home (https://www.theserenehome.com/)
You can find Kristyn Ivey at For the Love of Tidy (https://fortheloveoftidy.com/)