Spacepower - Space Law Pt. 1 with Dr. Andrea Harrington
Join Josh and Jason in part one of their discussion of space law with Dr. Andrea Harrington, Co-Director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University.
Material referenced in this episode:
Space Insurance and the Law: Maximizing Private Activities in Outer Space by Dr. Andrea Harrington
Outer Space Treaty
Return and Rescue Agreement
Liability Convention
Registration Convention
Moon Agreement
ITU Constitution
Limited Test Ban Treaty
Artemis Accords
Open-ended working group on reducing space threats
IADC Space Debris Mitigation
Guidelines
8/11/2023
Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst
Join Josh and Jason as they discuss the role of space education in developing national spacepower with United States Space Force Colonel Niki Lindhorst, Commander of Space Delta 13, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Material referenced in this episode:
U.S. Space Force Schriever Space Scholars Program – Intermediate Level Education (ILE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS
U.S. Space Force West Space Scholars Program – Senior Level Education (SLE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS
National Security Space Institute
CSO Planning Guidance
Space Capstone Publication
Space Professionals Reading List 2023
Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach Us About Our Future
4/15/2023
Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson
Join Josh and Jason as they discuss resources in space and great power competition with Peter Garretson, a Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, where he co-directs the organization’s space policy initiative.
Material referenced in this episode:
Namrata Goswami and Peter Garretson - Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space
Richard Harrison and Peter Garretson - The Next Space Race: A Blueprint for American Primacy
Space Strategy Podcast
Artemis Program
Chang’e 4 Lander
Space-Based Solar Power
Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research Project (SSPIDR)
Dennis Wingo - Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources
Stanley Schmidt and Robert Zuberin - Islands in the Sky: Bold New Ideas for Colonizing Space
John Lewis - Mining the Sky: Untold Riches From the Asteroids, Comets, and Planets
John Lewis - Astroid Mining 101: Wealth for the New Space Economy
John Mankins - The Case for Space Solar Power
Mike Snead - Astroelectricity
For All Mankind
The Expanse
3/14/2023
Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein
Join Josh and Jason as they discuss space strategy and deterrence with Dr. John J. “Patsy” Klein, a Senior Fellow and Strategist at Falcon Research Inc. and adjunct professor at George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.
Material referenced in this episode:
John Klein – Space Warfare: Strategy, Principles, and Policy
John Klein – Corbett in Orbit
James Goldrick & John Hattendorf – Mahan is Not Enough
US Joint Publication 3-14, “Space Operations”
USSF CSO Lines of Effort
2020 National Space Policy
2021 White House Space Priorities Framework
Deaganit Paikowsky – The Power of the Space Club
John Klein LinkedIn
2/13/2023
Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV "Coyote" Smith
Join Josh and Jason as they discuss spacepower with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, retired Air Force Colonel and currently a professor of strategic studies at the Air Command and Staff College Schriever Space Scholars Program.
Material referenced in this episode:
Josh Carlson - Spacepower Ascendant
M.V. Coyote Smith – Ten Propositions Regarding Spacepower
David Lupton – On Space Warfare
2001 Rumsfeld Space Commission Report
Artemis Accords
Economic Impact of GPS
Space-Based Solar Power
Space Force Capstone Publication
Walter MacDougal – The Heavens and the Earth
Secure World Foundation
Todd Harrison – CSIS Aerospace Security Project
DIA Space Threat Report
