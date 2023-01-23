Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson

Join Josh and Jason as they discuss resources in space and great power competition with Peter Garretson, a Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, where he co-directs the organization’s space policy initiative. Material referenced in this episode: Namrata Goswami and Peter Garretson - Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space Richard Harrison and Peter Garretson - The Next Space Race: A Blueprint for American Primacy Space Strategy Podcast Artemis Program Chang’e 4 Lander Space-Based Solar Power Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research Project (SSPIDR) Dennis Wingo - Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources Stanley Schmidt and Robert Zuberin - Islands in the Sky: Bold New Ideas for Colonizing Space John Lewis - Mining the Sky: Untold Riches From the Asteroids, Comets, and Planets John Lewis - Astroid Mining 101: Wealth for the New Space Economy John Mankins - The Case for Space Solar Power Mike Snead - Astroelectricity For All Mankind The Expanse Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/