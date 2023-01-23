Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Spacepower in the App
Listen to Spacepower in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Spacepower

Spacepower

Podcast Spacepower
Podcast Spacepower

Spacepower

Air University Public Affairs
add
Hosts Josh Gonzales and Jason Joll interview strategists and defense experts on national power in space. They explore spacepower topics from a military, commerc...
More
Government
Hosts Josh Gonzales and Jason Joll interview strategists and defense experts on national power in space. They explore spacepower topics from a military, commerc...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Spacepower - Space Law Pt. 1 with Dr. Andrea Harrington
    Join Josh and Jason in part one of their discussion of space law with Dr. Andrea Harrington, Co-Director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University. Material referenced in this episode: Space Insurance and the Law: Maximizing Private Activities in Outer Space by Dr. Andrea Harrington Outer Space Treaty Return and Rescue Agreement Liability Convention Registration Convention Moon Agreement ITU Constitution Limited Test Ban Treaty Artemis Accords Open-ended working group on reducing space threats IADC Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    8/11/2023
  • Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst
    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss the role of space education in developing national spacepower with United States Space Force Colonel Niki Lindhorst, Commander of Space Delta 13, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Material referenced in this episode: U.S. Space Force Schriever Space Scholars Program – Intermediate Level Education (ILE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS U.S. Space Force West Space Scholars Program – Senior Level Education (SLE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS National Security Space Institute CSO Planning Guidance Space Capstone Publication Space Professionals Reading List 2023 Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach Us About Our Future Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    4/15/2023
  • Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson
    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss resources in space and great power competition with Peter Garretson, a Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, where he co-directs the organization’s space policy initiative. Material referenced in this episode: Namrata Goswami and Peter Garretson - Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space Richard Harrison and Peter Garretson - The Next Space Race: A Blueprint for American Primacy Space Strategy Podcast Artemis Program Chang’e 4 Lander Space-Based Solar Power Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research Project (SSPIDR) Dennis Wingo - Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources Stanley Schmidt and Robert Zuberin - Islands in the Sky: Bold New Ideas for Colonizing Space John Lewis - Mining the Sky: Untold Riches From the Asteroids, Comets, and Planets John Lewis - Astroid Mining 101: Wealth for the New Space Economy John Mankins - The Case for Space Solar Power Mike Snead - Astroelectricity For All Mankind The Expanse Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    3/14/2023
  • Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein
    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss space strategy and deterrence with Dr. John J. “Patsy” Klein, a Senior Fellow and Strategist at Falcon Research Inc. and adjunct professor at George Washington University's Space Policy Institute. Material referenced in this episode: John Klein – Space Warfare: Strategy, Principles, and Policy John Klein – Corbett in Orbit James Goldrick & John Hattendorf – Mahan is Not Enough US Joint Publication 3-14, “Space Operations” USSF CSO Lines of Effort 2020 National Space Policy 2021 White House Space Priorities Framework Deaganit Paikowsky – The Power of the Space Club John Klein LinkedIn Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    2/13/2023
  • Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV "Coyote" Smith
    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss spacepower with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, retired Air Force Colonel and currently a professor of strategic studies at the Air Command and Staff College Schriever Space Scholars Program. Material referenced in this episode: Josh Carlson - Spacepower Ascendant M.V. Coyote Smith – Ten Propositions Regarding Spacepower David Lupton – On Space Warfare 2001 Rumsfeld Space Commission Report Artemis Accords Economic Impact of GPS Space-Based Solar Power Space Force Capstone Publication Walter MacDougal – The Heavens and the Earth Secure World Foundation Todd Harrison – CSIS Aerospace Security Project DIA Space Threat Report
    1/23/2023

More Government podcasts

About Spacepower

Hosts Josh Gonzales and Jason Joll interview strategists and defense experts on national power in space. They explore spacepower topics from a military, commercial, and academic viewpoint. Join us monthly as we discuss the current and future state of spacepower.
Podcast website

Listen to Spacepower, No Compromise and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Spacepower

Spacepower

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Spacepower: Podcasts in Family