Listen to Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times in the App
Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times

Podcast Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times
Space Cowboy Books
A science/speculative fiction anthology podcast.https://spacecowboybooks.com/ More
FictionScience Fiction
Available Episodes

5 of 87
  • Episode 63: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.63 - Elad Haber & Brent A. Harris
    Stories featured in this episode:They Promised Trees by Elad Haber - https://eladhaber.wordpress.com/ -music by Fall Precauxions - https://fallprecauxions.bandcamp.com/  -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -The Story That Never Was by Brent A. Harris - https://brentaharris.com/ -music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -theme music by Dain Luscombe - Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA. -https://www.spacecowboybooks.com
    5/15/2023
    23:11
  • Episode 62: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.62 - Addison Smith & Moh Afdhaal
    Stories featured in this episode:Containment by Addison Smith - https://twitter.com/AddisonCSmith -music by Patrick Urn - https://morlox.bandcamp.com/  -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -Unauthorized Personnel on the Bridge by Moh Afdhaal -  music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -theme music by Dain Luscombe - Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA.https://www.spacecowboybooks.com
    4/15/2023
    17:26
  • Episode 61: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.61 - Jonathan Ficke & Warren Benedetto
    Special 5 Year Anniversary Episode with stories from the pages of Shacklebound Books - https://shackleboundbooks.wordpress.com/Stories featured in this episode:This is the Genesis Ship Arkhaven  by Jonathan Ficke - https://jonficke.com/ -music by Fall Precauxions - https://fallprecauxions.bandcamp.com/  -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -A Free Man by Warren Benedetto - https://warrenbenedetto.com/ -music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -theme music by Dain Luscombe
    3/15/2023
    23:52
  • Episode 60: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.60 - Matthew Sanborn Smith & Sarina Dorie
    Stories featured in this episode:Turf War 2200 - by Matthew Sanborn Smith - https://theonethousand.blogspot.com/ -music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -Dinosaur Personal Ads - by Sarina Dorie - https://sarinadorie.com/ -music by Fall Precauxions - https://fallprecauxions.bandcamp.com/  -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -theme music by Dain Luscombe -Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA.https://www.spacecowboybooks.com
    2/15/2023
    21:21
  • Episode 59: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.59 - Ria Rees & Michael Butterworth
    Stories featured in this episode:Three to Go - by Ria Rees - https://www.riarees.com/ -music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier  -Ghosts - by Michael Butterworth - https://michael-butterworth.co.uk/ -music by Julie Carpenter - https://lessbells.bandcamp.com -read by the author -Get your copy of Complete Poems 1965-2020 at https://bookshop.org/a/197/9781732825772 - theme music by Dain Luscombe -Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA.https://www.spacecowboybooks.com
    1/15/2023
    20:18

About Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times

A science/speculative fiction anthology podcast.
https://spacecowboybooks.com/

Podcast website

