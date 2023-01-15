Episode 59: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Ep.59 - Ria Rees & Michael Butterworth

Stories featured in this episode:Three to Go - by Ria Rees - https://www.riarees.com/ -music by Phog Masheeen - https://phogmasheeen.com/ -read by Jean-Paul Garnier -Ghosts - by Michael Butterworth - https://michael-butterworth.co.uk/ -music by Julie Carpenter - https://lessbells.bandcamp.com -read by the author -Get your copy of Complete Poems 1965-2020 at https://bookshop.org/a/197/9781732825772 - theme music by Dain Luscombe -Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA.https://www.spacecowboybooks.com