At the turn of the twentieth century, a mysterious man arrived in New Orleans from France. His name was Jacque Saint Germain, and he was both wealthy and handsome, exuding charm and intellect. He quickly became known amongst the high society in New Orleans for the elaborate parties he hosted at his home on Royal Street in the French Quarter. However, there was something peculiar about Saint Germain. He never seemed to eat in the presence of others, and he often regaled his guests with stories of events that had occurred centuries ago, as if he had witnessed them firsthand. Rumors began to circulate about his origin and his eerie resemblance to the European Comte Saint Germain, a man Jacque claimed was his ancestor. But the rumors took a dark turn when reports emerged of an assault on a woman. Jacque Saint Germain had attacked her in an attempt to drink her blood. It seemed that he was, in fact, a vampire. As mysteriously as he had arrived, Saint Germain vanished from the city, leaving behind a tale that may have helped to inspire New Orleans' reputation as a haven for the undead.