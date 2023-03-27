Step into the world of the unknown and unravel the dark history, and infamous legends of the American South. Join us as we journey into the heart of this rich a... More
The Boo Hag of Gullah Culture
According to Gullah folklore, the swamps of the Lowcountry are home to a mythical creature who is said to sneak into the homes of its victims while they sleep and then suck the life force from their breath. The creature, known as the Boo Hag, is described as a large, hideous creature with no skin and glowing red eyes. It is said to be able to change its shape, making it difficult to track or identify. The Boo Hag is also said to be very strong and can easily overpower its victims.
Join us as we explore this infamous creature, the culture that spawned it, and, of course, the ways you can protect yourself from it!
4/24/2023
29:31
French Quarter Vampires: The Carter Brothers | Minisode
In 1932, a police officer encountered a woman frantically running down Royal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. She told him that she had just escaped from the home of a pair of brothers, who had attacked her, brought her home with them and tied her to a chair so that they could drink her blood. Their names were John and Wayne Carter. Join us as we explore the legend surrounding these French Quarter vampires.
4/17/2023
10:23
French Quarter Vampire: Jacque Saint Germain
At the turn of the twentieth century, a mysterious man arrived in New Orleans from France. His name was Jacque Saint Germain, and he was both wealthy and handsome, exuding charm and intellect. He quickly became known amongst the high society in New Orleans for the elaborate parties he hosted at his home on Royal Street in the French Quarter. However, there was something peculiar about Saint Germain. He never seemed to eat in the presence of others, and he often regaled his guests with stories of events that had occurred centuries ago, as if he had witnessed them firsthand.
Rumors began to circulate about his origin and his eerie resemblance to the European Comte Saint Germain, a man Jacque claimed was his ancestor. But the rumors took a dark turn when reports emerged of an assault on a woman. Jacque Saint Germain had attacked her in an attempt to drink her blood. It seemed that he was, in fact, a vampire.
As mysteriously as he had arrived, Saint Germain vanished from the city, leaving behind a tale that may have helped to inspire New Orleans' reputation as a haven for the undead.
4/10/2023
30:40
The Ghost Story Guys feat. Brandon Schexnayder
This week Southern Gothic is dark so we decided to share a recent episode of The Ghost Story Guys featuring Brandon! The podcast features true stories of the paranormal, told with humor, humanity, and just a pinch of skepticism and is hosted by Brennan Storr & Paul Bestall. If you enjoy the episode be sure to check them out and subscribe now!
3/31/2023
2:02:52
The Baynard Mausoleum of Hilton Head Island
The Baynard Mausoleum is the oldest surviving structure on Hilton Head Island, but eerily, the family once interred inside are no longer there. Now, after a century of vandalism and treasure hunters has taken its toll, we attempt to explore the local lore that has sprung up to give this unique tomb a romantic origin story.
