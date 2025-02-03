Wisdom isn’t about having a divine roadmap for every decision but understanding principles that guide our choices. Through practical examples and Biblical insight, we’ll develop a framework for evaluating choices beyond simple right and wrong. (Proverbs 1:1-7) Speaker: Carl Kuhl
37:59
In the Shadows: It Came to Pass
The book of Esther opens with four simple words—it came to pass—revealing to us that God’s promises are sure. When we step into our divine positioning with courage and faith, we become living testimonies of a God who keeps every promise He makes. (Esther 5-10) Speaker: Kyle Idleman
31:06
In the Shadows: Made for This Moment
Esther embraces her calling to be God’s instrument of deliverance for His people. Her story reminds us that God positions us strategically to impact others, and we are each given the unique opportunity to step into the moment we were made for. (Esther 3-4) Speaker: Kyle Idleman
33:28
In the Shadows: For Such A Time
Even when God seems silent, He is moving, relentlessly working behind the scenes to accomplish His purposes. Your position, your gifts, and your story are not accidents but intentional pieces of God’s greater narrative to bring His Kingdom to Earth. (Esther 1-2) Speaker: Kyle Idleman
31:16
The Last Word: The Last Word
Trip Lee, a gifted communicator and friend of Southeast, shares a powerful message from John 11 titled The Last Word. Trip reminds us that in a world full of competing voices, Jesus has the final say—not just over life, but even over death itself. Speaker: Trip Lee