SoundsBySa
| Music That Moves You | We're bringing an immersive experience to SoundsBySa Radio through our weekly mixes, playlists & short films. We hope to share our lov...
  • IMPULSE: Sounds From The Other Side - Ep. 110
    For episode 110 we have show host @NosaEke give us a mix of sounds of the diaspora. This episode includes a mix of smooth afrobeats, afro-fusion & alternative R&B. impulse [/ˈimˌpəls/] n : a sudden strong and unreflective urge or desire to act Translation: Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 110
    --------  
    40:21
  • The Wine Down: R&B Lovin' - Ep. 109
    For episode 109 we have show host @NosaEke blend R&B, neo-soul & more. Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago) Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 109 Full tracklist available in YouTube description (Track IDs)
    --------  
    51:53
  • The Wine Down: Pillow Talk - Ep. 108
    For episode 108 we have show host @NosaEke give us a visual set with a mix of sensual R&B to wine down to. Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago) Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 108
    --------  
    46:56
  • The Wine Down: Love Languages - Ep. 107
    For episode 107 we have show host @NosaEke blend R&B, Neo-soul, soulection edits & more. Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago) Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 107 Full tracklist available in YouTube description (Track IDs)
    --------  
    45:13
  • IMPULSE: Summer's Over Interlude - Ep. 106
    For episode 106 we have show host @NosaEke give us the perfect summer interlude, offering a moment to unwind, dance, or simply vibe out as we approach the end of summer. Enjoy a blend of afrobeats, amapiano, edits, hip-hop, and more, all curated to keep the summer energy flowing. impulse [/ˈimˌpəls/] n : a sudden strong and unreflective urge or desire to act Translation: Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 106
    --------  
    52:14

| Music That Moves You | We're bringing an immersive experience to SoundsBySa Radio through our weekly mixes, playlists & short films. We hope to share our love for music with you. Feeding the world "music that moves you" weekly #SoundsBySa Hosted by @NosaEke
