For episode 110 we have show host @NosaEke give us a mix of sounds of the diaspora. This episode includes a mix of smooth afrobeats, afro-fusion & alternative R&B.
impulse [/ˈimˌpəls/] n : a sudden strong and unreflective urge or desire to act
Translation: Music that moves you #SoundsBySa - Ep. 110
40:21
The Wine Down: R&B Lovin' - Ep. 109
For episode 109 we have show host @NosaEke blend R&B, neo-soul & more.
Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago)
Full tracklist available in YouTube description (Track IDs)
51:53
The Wine Down: Pillow Talk - Ep. 108
For episode 108 we have show host @NosaEke give us a visual set with a mix of sensual R&B to wine down to.
Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago)
46:56
The Wine Down: Love Languages - Ep. 107
For episode 107 we have show host @NosaEke blend R&B, Neo-soul, soulection edits & more.
Visuals available for streaming on YouTube (Downtown Chicago)
Full tracklist available in YouTube description (Track IDs)
45:13
IMPULSE: Summer's Over Interlude - Ep. 106
For episode 106 we have show host @NosaEke give us the perfect summer interlude, offering a moment to unwind, dance, or simply vibe out as we approach the end of summer. Enjoy a blend of afrobeats, amapiano, edits, hip-hop, and more, all curated to keep the summer energy flowing.
