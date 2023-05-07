BONUS: Janelle Monáe w/ 'TransLash Podcast'

From our friends at 'TransLash Podcast': Host Imara Jones has an eye-opening conversation with the one and only Janelle Monáe, an 8-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and one of the most celebrated voices of our time. In the interview, Janelle opens up about the challenges of exploring her queerness in the public eye, how she learned she didn’t need to prove herself to anyone, and her brand-new book, 'The Memory Librarian.' Imara and Janelle also talk about the necessity to break free from our past in order to create the future we all want, moving beyond conventional ideas of sexual orientation and gender identity.