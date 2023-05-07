In this mixtape of documentaries, host Sarah Esocoff takes you to rap battles, mosh pits, and songwriting sessions. We’ll explore non-binary identity through em...
BONUS: Janelle Monáe w/ 'TransLash Podcast'
From our friends at 'TransLash Podcast': Host Imara Jones has an eye-opening conversation with the one and only Janelle Monáe, an 8-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and one of the most celebrated voices of our time. In the interview, Janelle opens up about the challenges of exploring her queerness in the public eye, how she learned she didn’t need to prove herself to anyone, and her brand-new book, 'The Memory Librarian.' Imara and Janelle also talk about the necessity to break free from our past in order to create the future we all want, moving beyond conventional ideas of sexual orientation and gender identity.
7/26/2023
18:15
Sandy Stone
Sandy Stone has lived many lives. She’s a pioneering recording engineer who worked with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Van Morrison. She was part of the women’s music label Olivia Records, mixing iconic albums in spite of transphobic backlash. She’s an academic, and is considered one of the founders of the field of transgender studies. And she’s an artist, with a dynamic, multimedia practice spanning decades. In this episode, we spend four days with the hilarious and big-thinking Sandy at her home in Santa Cruz—parallel parking, flying model airplanes, and pondering sound, consciousness, and grief.
7/5/2023
41:11
The Pit
What’s it like in the middle of a trans mosh pit? The Pit is a place where trans people of all ages smash together, literally. A place where time expands, contracts, and explodes. At this trans punk show, The Dilators frontwoman Saoirse is turning 29. Her “gay mom” Renée is 74. One of the bands, Hardly Fits, is still in high school. But age can mean something different when you’re trans. Come with us on a journey through trans time—all in one night.
6/28/2023
28:48
Julius Eastman
Who has it right about the uncanny legacy of composer Julius Eastman? The musician -- Black, gay and a fixture in the minimalist classical music scene of the 1970s and 80s -- wrote songs that demanded a lot of the listener. But his life, too, resists simplified explanations. In this episode, we delve into four distinct and intersecting perspectives.
6/21/2023
35:43
Melanie Speaks
How did Melanie help a generation of trans women find their voices? And who was she?
