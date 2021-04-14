Sounding Off with Rick Beato
Rick Beato
Welcome to Sounding Off! Rick Beato's weekly podcast featuring interviews with known and unknown artists, composers, musicians and performers. More
Available Episodes
Episode 230: The Rise and Fall of the Alternative Rock Movement (w/ CMT's Leslie Fram and MTV's Matt Pinfield)
Episode 229: Is today’s Music just a Laptop and a Celebrity? (2021)
Episode 228: Perfect Pitch: Why Do People Lose It?
Episode 227: PLINI Interview - The Modern Guitar Hero Shows Us His TONE Secrets
Episode 226: Who's The Next Guitar Hero?
