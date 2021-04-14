Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to Sounding Off! Rick Beato's weekly podcast featuring interviews with known and unknown artists, composers, musicians and performers. More
  • Episode 230: The Rise and Fall of the Alternative Rock Movement (w/ CMT's Leslie Fram and MTV's Matt Pinfield)
    4/14/2021
    58:14
  • Episode 229: Is today’s Music just a Laptop and a Celebrity? (2021)
    2/12/2021
    28:34
  • Episode 228: Perfect Pitch: Why Do People Lose It?
    2/12/2021
    13:18
  • Episode 227: PLINI Interview - The Modern Guitar Hero Shows Us His TONE Secrets
    2/12/2021
    31:09
  • Episode 226: Who's The Next Guitar Hero?
    2/12/2021
    9:27

Welcome to Sounding Off! Rick Beato's weekly podcast featuring interviews with known and unknown artists, composers, musicians and performers.
