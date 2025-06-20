456 Don’t Panic—Plan: Social Security’s Future and Your Retirement
In today's episode, we're diving into the latest press release from the Social Security Board of Trustees. The numbers this year look worse than last year—and that has real implications for your retirement. To find links and resources mentioned in today's podcast, visit SoundRetirementPlanning.com and click on episode #456. The Retirement Budget Calculator is an intuitive tool that promises ease and accuracy. However, like any tool, user error could potentially lead to costly mistakes. To avoid this, let the experienced advisors at Parker Financial LLC guide you. When you hire our team, we offer a comprehensive review of your current investments, taxes, and the data in the Retirement Budget Calculator. We will ensure your plan's completeness and accuracy, helping you create an investment strategy, assist with tax planning, and monitor your plan to maximize your retirement benefits. At Parker Financial we offer a well-crafted retirement investment strategy, deeply rooted in academic data and financial science which can be the key to a prosperous retirement. Don't leave your future to chance. Take the first step towards a sound retirement. Schedule your complimentary discovery session now by visiting Parker-Financial.net let us help you make the most of your retirement years.
455 The Solitaire That Changed the World
The number one question people ask as they approach retirement is: "Have we saved enough?" Can we retire confidently without running out of money? In today's podcast, we'll explore how having a solid retirement plan can help you understand your likelihood of success—and the probability of avoiding a catastrophic financial shortfall. To find links and resources mentioned in today's podcast, visit SoundRetirementPlanning.com and click on episode #455.
454 Unlocking the Spousal Top-Up Strategy in Social Security
One of the most common Social Security questions we get is this: "If my spouse starts her Social Security at age 62 and I wait until age 70 to start mine, can she receive a higher spousal benefit when I start?" When it comes to Social Security, most people know you can qualify for retirement benefits based on your own work history — the taxes you paid into the system over the years. But what many don't realize is that you might also be eligible for a spousal benefit, even if you didn't work enough to qualify on your own. That's right — even if you didn't pay into Social Security, you may still be able to receive a benefit based on your spouse's earnings record. To find links and resources mentioned in today's podcast, visit SoundRetirementPlanning.com and click on episode #454.
453 The Barbell Strategy: How to Be a Pessimist and Optimist at the Same Time
In today’s episode, I’m sharing a time-tested strategy that can boost your confidence when it comes to withdrawing money in retirement—the barbell strategy. Also known as the two-bucket approach, this method is designed to help you navigate market volatility while staying focused on long-term growth. I'll walk you through the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the barbell strategy—so by the end of this episode, you'll have a clear understanding of how it works and whether it’s a fit for your retirement plan. Put simply, this strategy involves holding some of your retirement assets in low-risk, easily accessible accounts, while the rest remains invested for long-term growth. The goal isn't to predict the market—because no one can—but rather to create a structure that allows you to respond calmly and strategically, no matter what the market is doing.
452 Buckle Up: Navigating Market Volatility
If you're feeling stressed about what's happening in the market right now—you're not alone. Market volatility never feels good, but there is a better way to invest: one grounded in planning, discipline, and long-term thinking. In today’s episode, I’ll share 8 important things to consider as you navigate this market, so you can make confident decisions and stay focused on what truly matters. Learn more at https://soundretirementplanning.com/
With over 1 million downloads, Sound Retirement Radio is a leading podcast in the retirement and retirement planning categories. Our topics cover a broad range, including investing strategies, tax planning, and Roth conversions. We provide both fundamental and advanced ideas to help you create a Sound Retirement Plan. Our commitment is to offer you concepts, ideas, and strategies that can help you achieve clarity, confidence, and freedom as you prepare for and transition into retirement.
Jason Parker, the author of the best-selling book "Sound Retirement Planning," has a new book titled "Retirement Calculator: How Much Money Do I Need To Retire." Jason has been seen as a guest on major news networks such as ABC, FOX, and NBC. He also created the Retirement Budget Calculator, a tool that helps retirees with retirement cash flow planning.