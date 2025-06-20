454 Unlocking the Spousal Top-Up Strategy in Social Security

One of the most common Social Security questions we get is this: "If my spouse starts her Social Security at age 62 and I wait until age 70 to start mine, can she receive a higher spousal benefit when I start?" When it comes to Social Security, most people know you can qualify for retirement benefits based on your own work history — the taxes you paid into the system over the years. But what many don't realize is that you might also be eligible for a spousal benefit, even if you didn't work enough to qualify on your own. That's right — even if you didn't pay into Social Security, you may still be able to receive a benefit based on your spouse's earnings record.