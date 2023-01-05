Sound Plus Doctrine, hosted by Bob Kauflin and David Zimmer, is the podcast of Sovereign Grace Music, designed for those who plan, lead, or participate in their... More
Should We Sing Songs from Questionable Sources?
How should we think about singing songs by artists or ministries that we have theological concerns about? Are there any biblical principles to guide us? That’s the conversation Bob Kauflin, David Zimmer, and Devon Kauflin engage in on this episode of Sound Plus Doctrine. Have a question about this episode? Send us an email at Read More
5/22/2023
32:13
Navigating Motherhood and Artistry – An Interview with Caroline Cobb [Part 2]
In part 2 of an interview with singer/songwriter Caroline Cobb, Bob & David talk with her about the challenging task of pursuing a career as an artist while maintaining priorities as a wife and mom, and doing both for the glory of Christ. References: Psalms: The Poetry of Prayer: https://slinky.to/PsalmsThePoetryofPrayer Have a question about this Read More
5/15/2023
29:05
Family Worship
God makes it clear in Deuteronomy 6, Ephesians 6, and other Scriptures that parents are responsible to raise their children to trust in Christ and walk in obedience to God’s commands. But for many parents, the topic of family worship brings up feelings of discouragement, failure, or striving. In this episode, Bob and David talk Read More
5/8/2023
29:48
Biblical Imagination and Being a Faithful Steward – An Interview with Caroline Cobb [Part 1]
In part 1 of an interview with singer/songwriter Caroline Cobb, Bob & David talk with her about how she got into writing songs that tell the story of the Bible and how as a songwriter she navigates the tension between being a creative and pursuing biblical faithfulness. References: “A Word on Poetry from A Godward Read More
5/1/2023
35:04
How Should We Think About Lighting On Sunday Mornings?
To kick off season 6 of Sound Plus Doctrine, Bob Kauflin, David Zimmer, and Devon Kauflin dive into what the Bible has to say about lighting in our Sunday gatherings. Does it matter? Is it just a matter of preference? What does the lighting on Sunday mornings say to your church? Enjoy the conversation! Have Read More
Sound Plus Doctrine, hosted by Bob Kauflin and David Zimmer, is the podcast of Sovereign Grace Music, designed for those who plan, lead, or participate in their church’s Sunday gatherings. Bob has been a pastor for over three decades and leads Sovereign Grace Music. He’s well-known as a worship leader, songwriter, speaker, and author. David, his good friend, is an experienced drummer, vocalist, teacher, and songwriter. Both are now part of Sovereign Grace Church in Louisville, KY, and they’d love for you to join them each week for an engaging, Christ-centered conversation about music and the church.