Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentSoulja Talk The Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Soulja Talk The Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Soulja Talk The Podcast

DeAndre McPherson
Government
Soulja Talk The Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 66
  • Convo with Wifey Episode 1 | “Leadership Styles”
    In this episode, we will be discussing leadership styles.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
    --------  
    13:09
  • Dont be scared to lead Soldiers! EP. 86
    In this episode I talk about how not to be afraid to lead Soldiers!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
    --------  
    10:12
  • Going to the field in the U.S. Army EP. 85
    On this episode, I talk about going to the field in the U.S. Army.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
    --------  
    11:36
  • Fort Liberty, NC EP. 84
    In this video, I talk about Fort Liberty, NC, formerly known as Fort Bragg.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
    --------  
    11:14
  • Having Soldier under you! EP. 83
    In this video I talk about what to do when you have Soldiers under you in the U.S. Army.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
    --------  
    10:11

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Soulja Talk The Podcast

If you want to hear military topics discussed by current and prior service members you’ve come to the right place.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/soulja-talk-the-podcast--5086716/support.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Soulja Talk The Podcast, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/22/2025 - 12:26:31 AM