DJ DIESEL
  • Episode 21: King Day Party
    This is DJ Diesel and DeRon Juan at Slate Charlotte, North Carolina, hosted by King ENT. https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/https://www.instagram.com/deronjuan/https://www.instagram.com/sid2big_/https://www.instagram.com/brooksbeard/https://www.instagram.com/kingentevents/
    --------  
    1:49:50
  • Episode 20: Mad Mile Skate Night @ Kates Skating Ring (90's/2000's)
    This is an excerpt from Kate's skating rink Hosted by Mad Miles https://www.instagram.com/madmilesrunclub . Go have a community run every Tuesday and Thursday at You vs Yourself https://www.instagram.com/yvyclt/. 🥂🖤IG: https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/?hl=enFB: https://www.facebook.com/Deshawnturner73/WEBSITE: https://cheersnc.com/LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshawn-turner-780... more
    --------  
    1:08:50
  • Episode 1: Uptempo Run
    Get ready to elevate your run with Trail Beats, the high-energy DJ mix designed to fuel your every step. Whether sprinting through forest trails, pacing along a scenic river, or pushing through that last mile, this mix blends electrifying beats, pulsating rhythms, and euphoric melodies to keep your momentum strong. Lace up, press play, and let the music take you further.🎧 Run. Sweat. Repeat. #cheersnc https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/https://www.facebook.com/cheers2nchttps://cheersnc.com/
    --------  
    59:44
  • Episode 16: Big Steppas 30 Minute Mix
    This mixes for the big steppers and the big steppers only!!! grab your boards, grab your friends… Let's get this out in 🥂🖤https://www.facebook.com/cheers2nchttps://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/https://cheersnc.com/
    --------  
    31:20
  • Episode 19: 15 Minute Ride Out
    Whether you can Press the button to let the rooftop back or crank the window by hand yourself… This mixes for you 🥂🖤IG: https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/?hl=enFB: https://www.facebook.com/Deshawnturner73/WEBSITE: https://cheersnc.com/LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshawn-turner-780... more
    --------  
    17:40

About Cheers NC

IG: https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/?hl=enFB: https://www.facebook.com/Deshawnturner73/WEBSITE: https://cheersnc.com/LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshawn-turner-78024044/TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/iamdjdiesel
