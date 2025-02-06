Episode 1: Uptempo Run

Get ready to elevate your run with Trail Beats, the high-energy DJ mix designed to fuel your every step. Whether sprinting through forest trails, pacing along a scenic river, or pushing through that last mile, this mix blends electrifying beats, pulsating rhythms, and euphoric melodies to keep your momentum strong. Lace up, press play, and let the music take you further.🎧 Run. Sweat. Repeat. #cheersnc https://www.instagram.com/iamdjdiesel/https://www.facebook.com/cheers2nchttps://cheersnc.com/