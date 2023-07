166. Summer Entertainment: What We Are Reading, Watching, Listening To This Summer

If you are new to your neighborhood or want to upgrade your conversations and connect with new people, this fun episode is for you. Courtney & Bailey reveal some exciting and effortless ways to make friends as an adult. They'll also share some fantastic conversation starters that will help you forge meaningful connections and cultivate friendships within your community or online! Favorite Things Bailey: Mousepads Favorite Things Courtney: New Book: Will To Wild, Adventures great and small to change your life. By Shelby Stanger It's Peony Season Episode Notes and Resources: Prior episodes about entertainment Episode 99: What To Watch, Listen to or Read For Inspiration, Motivation or Just For Fun Episode 68: Entertaining Ourselves: Things We Are Watching, Listening To (+ extracurricular activities) Courtney's Reading List Bailey Reading Nora Goes off Script Christina Lauren books A Perfect Vintage The Daydreamers Same Time Next Summer Once More With Feeling Bailey Watching Finished You White Lotus Summerland - movie Bailey Listening A Thing or Two w/ Claire and Erica Breakfast in a Nancy Meyer's Kitchen Tulips and dirt roads Stay in Bed Courtney Reading One True Loves Romantic Comedy Evie Drake Starts Over Stone Cold Fox Small Great Things Courtney Watching Succession The Diplomat Pretty Baby The Summer I Turned Pretty Courtney Listening Scamanda Maintenance Phase Wiser Than Me, Julia Louis Dreyfus and her interview with Jane Fonda.