Your new favorite mother-daughter duo talking about things (that aren’t things) together and with special guests. Join Courtney Carver and Bailey Carver talking...
167. The Offical Laundry Guide
We had so much fun talking about doing laundry. Believe it or not, we get lots of questions about doing laundry especially when it comes to Project 333 and capsule wardrobes. In this episode we’ll walk through our laundry routines, favorite products and even dispel a few myths about doing laundry.
Favorite Things Bailey:
Sweet Enough by Allison Roman
Favorite Things Courtney:
My pre-makeup base lately: Supergoop + Merit Instant Glow Serum
This quote by Leonard Cohen: If you don’t become the ocean, you’ll be seasick everyday”
Episode Notes and Resources:
Folding Clothes is a Scam Article
Oxi Clean Blue
Everspring lavender and bergamot scent
Sticky paw things that get rid of hair
Bags for bras
Searching for a nice detergent
6/26/2023
37:11
166. Summer Entertainment: What We Are Reading, Watching, Listening To This Summer
If you are new to your neighborhood or want to upgrade your conversations and connect with new people, this fun episode is for you. Courtney & Bailey reveal some exciting and effortless ways to make friends as an adult. They'll also share some fantastic conversation starters that will help you forge meaningful connections and cultivate friendships within your community or online!
Favorite Things Bailey:
Mousepads
Favorite Things Courtney:
New Book: Will To Wild, Adventures great and small to change your life. By Shelby Stanger
It’s Peony Season
Episode Notes and Resources:
Prior episodes about entertainment
Episode 99: What To Watch, Listen to or Read For Inspiration, Motivation or Just For Fun
Episode 68: Entertaining Ourselves: Things We Are Watching, Listening To (+ extracurricular activities)
Courtney’s Reading List
Bailey Reading
Nora Goes off Script
Christina Lauren books
A Perfect Vintage
The Daydreamers
Same Time Next Summer
Once More With Feeling
Bailey Watching
Finished You
White Lotus
Summerland - movie
Bailey Listening
A Thing or Two w/ Claire and Erica
Breakfast in a Nancy Meyer’s Kitchen
Tulips and dirt roads
Stay in Bed
Courtney Reading
One True Loves
Romantic Comedy
Evie Drake Starts Over
Stone Cold Fox
Small Great Things
Courtney Watching
Succession
The Diplomat
Pretty Baby
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Courtney Listening
Scamanda
Maintenance Phase
Wiser Than Me, Julia Louis Dreyfus and her interview with Jane Fonda.
6/20/2023
34:21
165. Making Friends as an Adult and Conversation Starters
If you are new to your neighborhood or want to upgrade your conversations and connect with new people, this fun episode is for you. Courtney & Bailey reveal some exciting and effortless ways to make friends as an adult. They'll also share some fantastic conversation starters that will help you forge meaningful connections and cultivate friendships within your community or online!
Favorite Things Bailey:
Coconut iced coffee pods
A Thing or Two with Claire and Erica
Favorite Things Courtney:
Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Maintenance Phase Podcast
Episode Notes and Resources:
Meetup.com
Buy My House (Netflix Series)
Unreal (TV Show)
5/30/2023
42:03
164: Simple Pleasures: (mostly inexpensive things you can do that make you smile)
Courtney and Bailey encourage you to tap into simple pleasures for more fun and joy in your life. They share simple little luxuries that will make you smile.! Whether it's food, hobbies, or small gestures, this duo is here to show you that being in the moment is the key to noticing the little things that bring us endless joy.
Favorite Things Bailey:
The Guest by Emma Cline
Pepperoncini Kettle Chips
Favorite Things Courtney:
@jhardesty on Instagram
Episode Notes and Resources:
Target sheets
Pixi Under-eye mask
Beach Reads and Bubbly
5/22/2023
28:50
163. Favorites Interview with Carley Fortune
Carley Fortune is an award-winning Canadian journalist who’s worked as an editor for Refinery29, The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, and Toronto Life. She is the author of the New York Times and #1 Globe and Mail bestselling book, Every Summer After. Her second book, Meet Me at the Lake, is out now. She lives in Toronto with her husband and two sons. Every Summer After is her first novel.
Episode Notes and Resources:
Carley’s Favorite Fiction Authors:
Taylor Jenkis Reid
Jill Santopolo
Thalia Hibbert
Emily Henry
Nicola Yoon
Where to Find Carley Fortune:
Get Carley’s new (NYT Bestselling) book, Meet Me At The Lake.
https://www.carleyfortune.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carleyfortune/
