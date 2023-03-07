Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Soul and Wit in the App
Listen to Soul and Wit in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Soul and Wit

Soul and Wit

Podcast Soul and Wit
Podcast Soul and Wit

Soul and Wit

Soul and Wit
add
Your new favorite mother-daughter duo talking about things (that aren’t things) together and with special guests. Join Courtney Carver and Bailey Carver talking...
More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental Health
Your new favorite mother-daughter duo talking about things (that aren’t things) together and with special guests. Join Courtney Carver and Bailey Carver talking...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 168
  • 167. The Offical Laundry Guide
    We had so much fun talking about doing laundry. Believe it or not, we get lots of questions about doing laundry especially when it comes to Project 333 and capsule wardrobes. In this episode we’ll walk through our laundry routines, favorite products and even dispel a few myths about doing laundry.  Favorite Things Bailey: Sweet Enough by Allison Roman  Favorite Things Courtney: My pre-makeup base lately: Supergoop + Merit Instant Glow Serum This quote by Leonard Cohen: If you don’t become the ocean, you’ll be seasick everyday” PATREON: Support us on Patreon here! You will get access to a new monthly bonus episode, future live Q&A calls and we’ll send you a love letter.  Episode Notes and Resources:  Folding Clothes is a Scam Article Oxi Clean Blue Everspring lavender and bergamot scent Sticky paw things that get rid of hair Bags for bras Searching for a nice detergent If you are interested in sponsoring an episode of Soul & Wit, contact us here: [email protected] Where you can find us: Bailey: @beautifuldetour or www.beautifuldetour.com Courtney: @bemorewithless or www.bemorewithless.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    37:11
  • 166. Summer Entertainment: What We Are Reading, Watching, Listening To This Summer
    If you are new to your neighborhood or want to upgrade your conversations and connect with new people, this fun episode is for you. Courtney & Bailey reveal some exciting and effortless ways to make friends as an adult. They'll also share some fantastic conversation starters that will help you forge meaningful connections and cultivate friendships within your community or online!  Favorite Things Bailey: Mousepads Favorite Things Courtney: New Book: Will To Wild, Adventures great and small to change your life. By Shelby Stanger It’s Peony Season PATREON: Support us on Patreon here! You will get access to a new monthly bonus episode, future live Q&A calls and we’ll send you a love letter.  Episode Notes and Resources:  Prior episodes about entertainment Episode 99: What To Watch, Listen to or Read For Inspiration, Motivation or Just For Fun Episode 68: Entertaining Ourselves: Things We Are Watching, Listening To (+ extracurricular activities) Courtney’s Reading List Bailey Reading Nora Goes off Script  Christina Lauren books  A Perfect Vintage  The Daydreamers Same Time Next Summer Once More With Feeling Bailey Watching Finished You White Lotus  Summerland - movie  Bailey Listening A Thing or Two w/ Claire and Erica  Breakfast in a Nancy Meyer’s Kitchen  Tulips and dirt roads  Stay in Bed  Courtney Reading One True Loves Romantic Comedy Evie Drake Starts Over Stone Cold Fox Small Great Things Courtney Watching Succession The Diplomat Pretty Baby The Summer I Turned Pretty Courtney Listening Scamanda Maintenance Phase  Wiser Than Me, Julia Louis Dreyfus and her interview with Jane Fonda. If you are interested in sponsoring an episode of Soul & Wit, contact us here: [email protected]mail.com Where you can find us: Bailey: @beautifuldetour or www.beautifuldetour.com Courtney: @bemorewithless or www.bemorewithless.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/20/2023
    34:21
  • 165. Making Friends as an Adult and Conversation Starters
    If you are new to your neighborhood or want to upgrade your conversations and connect with new people, this fun episode is for you. Courtney & Bailey reveal some exciting and effortless ways to make friends as an adult. They'll also share some fantastic conversation starters that will help you forge meaningful connections and cultivate friendships within your community or online!  Favorite Things Bailey: Coconut iced coffee pods  A Thing or Two with Claire and Erica Favorite Things Courtney: Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes Maintenance Phase Podcast PATREON: Support us on Patreon here! You will get access to a new monthly bonus episode, future live Q&A calls and we’ll send you a love letter.  Episode Notes and Resources:  Meetup.com  Buy My House (Netflix Series)  Unreal (TV Show)  If you are interested in sponsoring an episode of Soul & Wit, contact us here: [email protected] Where you can find us: Bailey: @beautifuldetour or www.beautifuldetour.com Courtney: @bemorewithless or www.bemorewithless.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/30/2023
    42:03
  • 164: Simple Pleasures: (mostly inexpensive things you can do that make you smile)
    Courtney and Bailey encourage you to tap into simple pleasures for more fun and joy in your life. They share simple little luxuries that will make you smile.! Whether it's food, hobbies, or small gestures, this duo is here to show you that being in the moment is the key to noticing the little things that bring us endless joy.    Favorite Things Bailey: The Guest by Emma Cline Pepperoncini Kettle Chips   Favorite Things Courtney: @jhardesty on Instagram   PATREON: Support us on Patreon here! You will get access to a new monthly bonus episode, future live Q&A calls and we’ll send you a love letter.    Episode Notes and Resources:  Target sheets Pixi Under-eye mask  Beach Reads and Bubbly    If you are interested in sponsoring an episode of Soul & Wit, contact us here: [email protected]   Where you can find us: Bailey: @beautifuldetour or www.beautifuldetour.com Courtney: @bemorewithless or www.bemorewithless.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    28:50
  • 163. Favorites Interview with Carley Fortune
    Carley Fortune is an award-winning Canadian journalist who’s worked as an editor for Refinery29, The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, and Toronto Life. She is the author of the New York Times and #1 Globe and Mail bestselling book, Every Summer After. Her second book, Meet Me at the Lake, is out now. She lives in Toronto with her husband and two sons. Every Summer After is her first novel.   PATREON: Support us on Patreon here! You will get access to a new monthly bonus episode, future live Q&A calls and we’ll send you a love letter.    Episode Notes and Resources:  Carley’s Favorite Fiction Authors:  Taylor Jenkis Reid  Jill Santopolo  Thalia Hibbert  Emily Henry  Nicola Yoon    Where to Find Carley Fortune: Get Carley’s new (NYT Bestselling) book, Meet Me At The Lake.  https://www.carleyfortune.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carleyfortune/   If you are interested in sponsoring an episode of Soul & Wit, contact us here: [email protected]   Where you can find us: Bailey: @beautifuldetour or www.beautifuldetour.com Courtney: @bemorewithless or www.bemorewithless.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    28:00

More Education podcasts

About Soul and Wit

Your new favorite mother-daughter duo talking about things (that aren’t things) together and with special guests. Join Courtney Carver and Bailey Carver talking about simplicity, wellness, happiness and secrets to living a life you love. Plus, we'll be interviewing amazing humans about how to live a meaningful life.
Podcast website

Listen to Soul and Wit, The Mel Robbins Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Soul and Wit

Soul and Wit

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store