Sorority RPG
Sorority RPG

Good Time Society
Femme driven role playing games with a horror twist, hosted by Becca Scott. Published by Good Time Society.
Available Episodes

  • Ep. 2: The Library
    The Heirs of Havelock venture deeper into the house, quickly learning that its halls hold allies and adversaries...but can they figure out which is which?Featuring Becca Scott, Surena Marie, Krystina Arielle, and Gina DeVivoStory by Becca Scott and James ChapmanEdited by Treavor BettisProduced by Ray Rehberg
    1:05:51
  • Ep. 1: Welcome to Havelock House
    New season, new system, new sisters!Becca Scott takes the reins as Keeper of Arcane Lore for this Call of Cthulhu adventure through the indescribable, unpredictable Havelock House...which just happens to have recently come into the possession of three curious characters: meet the tinker Violet Lark (Surena Marie), the clergywoman Beulah Beatrice Hattie Maynard (Krystina Arielle), and little Enid Flores (Gina DeVivo) in the premiere of season two of Sorority!Credits: Story by Becca Scott and James ChapmanEdited by Treavor BettisProduced by Ray Rehberg
    1:07:38
  • Bonus: Origins
    In this session zero, get to know our three fabulous dames and enjoy a look into the world of the Clover Club before things started getting...strange
    1:08:16
  • Bonus: How to GM Arkham Horror RPG (w/Ross Bryant)
    We go behind the scenes for this bonus episode, as host Becca Scott and guest Ross Bryant dive into the Arkham Horror RPG system - and what it takes to be a thoughtful, entertaining, and (most importantly) spooky Game Master! This episode is sponsored by Edge Studio
    39:12
  • Ep. 3: The Labyrinth
    Bootsy, Sophia, and Ify are really in it now...and once you start down the labyrinthine Path, the thrall of the Old Gods will make you wonder: is real life really worth returning to? Was this real life all along? Which of their minds will be strong enough to survive? This episode is sponsored by Edge Studio
    54:56

About Sorority RPG

Femme driven role playing games with a horror twist, hosted by Becca Scott. Published by Good Time Society.
