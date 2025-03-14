Ep. 1: Welcome to Havelock House

New season, new system, new sisters!Becca Scott takes the reins as Keeper of Arcane Lore for this Call of Cthulhu adventure through the indescribable, unpredictable Havelock House...which just happens to have recently come into the possession of three curious characters: meet the tinker Violet Lark (Surena Marie), the clergywoman Beulah Beatrice Hattie Maynard (Krystina Arielle), and little Enid Flores (Gina DeVivo) in the premiere of season two of Sorority!Credits: Story by Becca Scott and James ChapmanEdited by Treavor BettisProduced by Ray Rehberg