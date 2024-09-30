Seattle in the 90s: A tidal wave of unforgettable music roars out of the city. Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam take over global pop culture and Seattle is declared the world's coolest place to be. But here, reality is different for young people. For almost two decades, the Teen Dance Ordinance has made it illegal for anyone under 18 to attend concerts without a parent or guardian. Police raid punk shows and hip-hop clubs. Politicians ban show posters on electric poles. All-ages music is criminalized. And young people begin to fight back. Let the Kids Dance! is a seven-part docuseries chronicling an untold chapter of pop-culture history. It’s a story about moral panic, grassroots activism and an unstoppable music community that fought for its freedom. Let the Kids Dance! is created and hosted by Jonathan Zwickel. It is produced by KUOW in Seattle, a member of the NPR Network.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Mystery Behind Jingle Bell Rock with Annie Zaleski
Some Christmas songs aren't as merry or bright as they seem. Annie Zaleski uncovers the mystery and drama behind Bobby Helms' 1957 holiday hit, "Jingle Bell Rock."🔗ANNIE'S LINKS: This Is Christmas, Song by Song: The Stories Behind 100 Holiday HitsWebsiteNewsletterInstagram Facebook⭐️Enjoying the podcast? Please leave a rating and review on your podcast app.
Mexico's War on Rock with Cristian Salazar
In 1971, the legendary Festival Rock y Ruedas de Avándaro was held near Valle de Bravo in Mexico. The concert, which was a homegrown response to Woodstock, caused panic within the authoritarian government. Cristian Salazar shares how the revolutionary festival changed native rock in Mexican forever.🔗CRISTIAN'S LINKS: Website⭐️Enjoying the podcast? Please leave a rating and review on your podcast app.
The Life and Death of the Singing Nun With Jessica Gentile
Jeanne-Paule Marie Deckers earned international fame as the cheerful, wholesome Singing Nun behind 1963's "Dominique." The story of this jaunty one-hit wonder reveals the complex existence of its singer. Jessica Gentile details the life and death of Sœur Sourire, the Smiling Sister.🔗JESSICA'S LINKS: WebsiteTwitter⭐️Enjoying the podcast? Please leave a rating and review on your podcast app.
Who the Heck Is Ursula Bogner? With Rose Bacci
Ursula Bogner's experimental, homemade electronic music places her among the genre's great pioneers. But her recordings went unheard for decades, until one fateful encounter changed everything. It's a case of a marginalized artist finally gaining recognition for their contributions to modern music — or is it? Rose Bacci shares the strange story surrounding an early electronic musician.🔗ROSE'S LINKS: WebsiteCrossing the Line⭐️Enjoying the podcast? Please leave a rating and review on your podcast app.
Have You Heard This One? is a sound-rich music anthology series dedicated to telling the stories of overlooked artists, fascinating characters, under-represented voices, funny moments, important events, forgotten chapters of history, and some of the greatest music stories seldom told. Each episode is hosted by a different journalist taking listeners on a deep dive into the heart of music and fandom. Produced by an all-woman team, the stories range from epic to hilarious, poignant to shocking or downright strange. Whether told in one episode or over the span of a few, each story will leave you asking your friends, “Have You Heard This One?"