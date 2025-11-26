That's the FACT Thursday: Nothing has changed for SNAP recertification

Nothing about SNAP recertification has changed in Oregon. People should continue following their normal reporting and renewal schedule unless ODHS contacts them directly. Most households renew every 12 months with a 6-month report, while older adults and people with disabilities who have no earned income renew every 24 months with a 12-month report. Any additional reviews or reporting requirements are routine parts of SNAP. States cannot shorten certification periods or require early reapplications without official USDA guidance, and Oregon has received no such instructions. With the federal shutdown now over and funding restored, SNAP benefits are being issued on their regular schedule, and customers can check certification dates through their ONE Online Account, the ONE Mobile App, the Customer Service Center, or their local ODHS office.