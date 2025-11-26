Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsGovernmentSometimes a Great Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Sometimes a Great Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Sometimes a Great Podcast

Oregon Department of Human Services
Government
Sometimes a Great Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • “American Teenager” in Prineville: An interview with Nico Lang & Keya Rolston
    Season 1, Episode 27: Nov. 25, 2025 34 min, 38 sec.What’s inside The Big PictureThis Friendsgiving edition of The Big Picture brings together author and journalist Nico Lang, whose book American Teenager follows transgender youth and their families, and Keya Rolston, OEP Change Leader and PFLAG organizer in Prineville—“Prideville” for the weekend. Nico shares stories like Jack and Auggie’s family in Florida, where domestic violence, homelessness, and loss of Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care layered trauma on top of survival—and how telling their story became a space for processing, not just reporting. The conversation looks at how, especially in so-called “red states,” safety often comes from local communities of care: affirming schools, clinics, libraries, and neighbors who say, “You’re okay. We’ve got you.”Keya brings those themes home to rural Oregon, talking about what it means to be the community in a small town and how ODHS staff, health partners, and librarians can form a trusted circle around LGBTQ+ youth. Together, Nico and Keya make the case for American Teenager as a must-read for ODHS staff—not just because it explains what trans and gender-diverse youth are facing, but because it shows them as full human beings navigating poverty, violence, joy, and big questions about the future. The episode closes with both guests reflecting on what “home” means, and how building a world where trans kids can grow up safe, supported, and free brings all of us closer to the kind of community we want to be.And in our Celebrity-SA: There’s No Better Way, than the Janeway (19:55)Credits: Hosts: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — Communications Shenika — Community Partnership Coordinator, District 10Produced by Dr. Bethany Grace HoweContactQuestions / feedback: [email protected]
    --------  
    34:38
  • It’s POD-giving with Friends at the ODHS Table
    Season 1, Episode 26: Nov. 24, 202518 mins. 18 secs.From mystery casseroles to meaningful clarity, this Friendsgiving edition of Sometimes a Great Podcast serves up a full table’s worth of updates — two deadline reminders for December 1, one reassuring Fact of the Week, four policy dishes, and a closing reflection inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood.What’s InsideDeadline: ODHS (3:48)New Workday Learning login process for EELearners begins Dec. 1Support + troubleshooting resources for partners and providersMission: In Policy (7:14)ICE-related staff safety guidanceNew ODHS-branded stationery + business cards2025–2027 compensation updatesHSS/HSCM classification changesWriter’s Round-Up (14:02)Friendsgiving in the Hundred Acre Wood — a reflection on shared work and small kindnessesCredits Hosts: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe, Communications, and Shenika, Community Partnership Coordinator, D10.Produced by: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe: [email protected]
    --------  
    18:18
  • Fun Friday: Lasso-ing a "Congratulations!" for our new director
    As of this week, "Incoming Director Liesl Wendt" is now simply "Director." In recognition, one of non-America's most famous fake coaches wanted to offer his congratulations.
    --------  
    2:03
  • That's the FACT Thursday: Nothing has changed for SNAP recertification
    Nothing about SNAP recertification has changed in Oregon. People should continue following their normal reporting and renewal schedule unless ODHS contacts them directly. Most households renew every 12 months with a 6-month report, while older adults and people with disabilities who have no earned income renew every 24 months with a 12-month report. Any additional reviews or reporting requirements are routine parts of SNAP. States cannot shorten certification periods or require early reapplications without official USDA guidance, and Oregon has received no such instructions. With the federal shutdown now over and funding restored, SNAP benefits are being issued on their regular schedule, and customers can check certification dates through their ONE Online Account, the ONE Mobile App, the Customer Service Center, or their local ODHS office.
    --------  
    1:35
  • The Big Picture: “I feel it, too,” Jessica Ventura, director of OIRA
    The Big Picture: “I feel it, too,” Jessica Ventura, director of OIRASeason 1, Episode 25: Nov. 19, 202530 minWhat’s inside The Big Picture This week’s episode features Jessica Ventura, Director of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement, whose lived experience shapes her leadership in this moment of heightened fear and uncertainty. Jessica crossed the border at age five, grew up undocumented in North Portland, and carries firsthand insight into what communities are feeling today.Jessica talks about why naming fear doesn’t make it bigger—it makes it survivable. She reflects on how “survival mode” became a path to service, and why strategic planning, community voice, and long-term vision are essential tools for supporting immigrant and refugee communities across Oregon.The conversation also explores the ripple effects many are seeing now: veterans feeling retraumatized, small businesses losing customers, and families quietly making emergency plans. Through it all, Jessica returns to connection, honesty, and community as the strongest counterweights to fear. As Oregon’s people remind her that across differences, we share more in common than we think.Credits:Hosts: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — CommunicationsShenika — Community Partnership Coordinator, District 10Produced by Dr. Bethany Grace HoweContactQuestions / feedback: [email protected]
    --------  
    30:03

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Sometimes a Great Podcast

Catch up on this week's news from Discover and listen to interviews of staff from around the state.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Sometimes a Great Podcast, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Sometimes a Great Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 7:52:43 PM