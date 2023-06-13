Join us on "Something to Prove: The Story of the 2002 and 2003 Nets" podcast as we delve into the remarkable story of the Nets' path to the NBA Finals. Explore ... More
Episode 1: From Rebuild to Revolution
In the first episode of "Something To Prove: The Story of the 2002 & 2003 Nets," we dive into the remarkable one-season turnaround of the Nets from 26 wins to a trip to the NBA Finals. We explore how general manager Rod Thorn changed the face of the franchise by acquiring point guard Jason Kidd, setting the stage for a transformative season. Through interviews with key figures of the team and beyond, we get insights into the chemistry, leadership, and unexpected success that propelled the Nets to new heights.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/15/2023
34:10
Introducing: Something to Prove: The Story of the 2002 and 2003 Nets
About Something to Prove: The Story of the 2002 and 2003 Nets
Join us on "Something to Prove: The Story of the 2002 and 2003 Nets" podcast as we delve into the remarkable story of the Nets' path to the NBA Finals. Explore how the team was meticulously built, from key player acquisitions to the strategic coaching decisions that shaped their success. With a focus on the thrilling playoff runs, we relive unforgettable moments that defined these historic seasons. Hear firsthand accounts from players and relive the brilliance of Jason Kidd, Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin, Kerry Kittles, and more. Immerse yourself in the captivating nostalgia of the Nets' journey to the Finals in this must-listen podcast series.