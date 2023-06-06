Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SOLGW Podcast w/ Mike and Kyle
Welcome to the SOLGW Podcast! Coming to you from the Liberty Tree Studio in San Antonio, TEXAS. Where we discuss the topics of the day, firearms, great food and...
Welcome to the SOLGW Podcast! Coming to you from the Liberty Tree Studio in San Antonio, TEXAS. Where we discuss the topics of the day, firearms, great food and...
Available Episodes

  • Ep: 1776-0001 Question & Answer session w/ Mike and Kyle
    Welcome to the first official SOLGW Podcast Episode. On today's episode you hear from the co-owners, Mike and Kyle, answering submitted questions! Turn up the volume, sit down somewhere or enjoy your drive while you listen! Be sure to visit our websites: www.SOLGW.com www.GreenDragonTrading.co Spotify for Podcasters: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/solgw-podcast --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/solgw-podcast/message
    7/17/2023
    1:24:29
  • SOLGW Podcast Trailer
    Welcome to the Sons of Liberty Podcast! Coming to you from the Liberty Tree Studio in San Antonio TEXAS. Where we discuss the topics of the day, firearms, great food and even better whiskey. Grab a drink and sit down with your hosts, the founding daddies, Mike Mihalski and Kyle Grothues.  --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/solgw-podcast/message
    6/6/2023
    0:29

About SOLGW Podcast w/ Mike and Kyle

Welcome to the SOLGW Podcast! Coming to you from the Liberty Tree Studio in San Antonio, TEXAS. Where we discuss the topics of the day, firearms, great food and even better whiskey. Grab a drink and sit down with your hosts, the founding Daddies, Mike Mihalski and Kyle Grothues.
