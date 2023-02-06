This week we discuss the Gartner MQ for DevOps platforms, Apple’s announcements and Cisco’s attempt to simplify. Plus, some thoughts on Meatloaf and Anime.
Runner-up Titles
The best engineers in Canada.
Runny Eggs
My tabs closed
I got a whole bowl here.
Pokémon back in the playlist
Some people don’t want any sauce
Are you still talking about meatloaf?
The meatloaf zone
The intestines of the Magic Quadrant
He was probably a regular-sized human
Everyone knows you’re a dork, a dork with disposal income
What else are you going to do?
Rundown
2023 Magic Quadrant for DevOps platforms (https://www.gartner.com/document/4416199) (RedHat lead-gen (https://www.redhat.com/en/engage/quadrant-devops-platforms-20230531)).
Nvidia's 'iPhone moment' in AI signals tons of future growth. Here's our new price target (https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/25/nvidia-iphone-moment-in-ai-signals-tons-of-future-growth-new-price-target.html)
Cisco simplifies its product portfolio with new Cisco Networking Cloud platform (https://siliconangle.com/2023/06/06/cisco-simplifies-product-portfolio-new-cisco-networking-cloud-platform/)
Apple’s 10 biggest announcements from WWDC 2023 (https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/5/23749243/apple-wwdc-2023-biggest-announcements-vision-pro-macbook-air-15-inch-ios-17)
'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect (https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-65823482)
iPad OS 17's Live Collaboration on PDFs could challenge Google Docs (https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/05/ipad-os-17s-live-collaboration-on-pdfs-could-challenge-google-docs/)
Apple Announces New 'NameDrop' Feature for Sharing Between iPhones (https://www.macrumors.com/2023/06/05/namedrop-apple-ios-17/)
TVOS 17 Will Let You Download a VPN to Apple TV (https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/finally-tvos-17-will-let-you-download-a-vpn-to-apple-tv/)
Apple Vision (https://stratechery.com/2023/apple-vision/)
Relevant to your Interests
Operation Bletchley (https://events.soldierscharity.org/operation-bletchley)
Amazon confirms abrupt departure of AWS data center chief Chris Vonderhaar (https://www.geekwire.com/2023/amazon-confirms-abrupt-departure-of-aws-data-center-chief-chris-vonderhaar/)
Salesforce is luring workers back to office with $10 per day to local charities (https://fortune.com/2023/06/06/salesforce-return-to-office-charity-incentive/)
Google created FREE comprehensive training on Generative AI (https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/paths/118)
Nonsense
Maryland License Plates Now Inadvertently Advertising Filipino Online Casino (https://www.vice.com/en/article/4a3xe9/maryland-license-plates-now-inadvertently-advertising-filipino-online-casino)
Related, Coté learned a new Austalianism from Tasty Meats Paul this week: “In Australia the term ‘Chicken Maryland’ simply refers to a butcher's cut for a whole leg consisting of the thigh and drumstick” (Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicken_Maryland)).
How to Hire a Pop Star for Your Private Party (https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/06/05/how-to-hire-a-pop-star-for-your-private-party)
Listener Feedback
SDT Sticker in the wild by Eric De Witte (https://twitter.com/vEDW/status/1664235077537001472?s=20)
Conferences
June 8th to 9th PlatformCon (https://platformcon.com/), online.
June 21st Cloud Foundry Day (https://events.linuxfoundation.org/cloud-foundry-day/), Germany, Coté speaking.
June 22nd to 23rd DevOpsDays Amsterdam (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-amsterdam/welcome/), attending.
June 27th to 30th FinOps X (https://x.finops.org/) San Diego, attending.
August 8th Kubernetes Community Day Australia (https://community.cncf.io/events/details/cncf-kcd-australia-presents-kubernetes-community-day-australia-2023/), attending.
August 21st to 24th SpringOne (https://springone.io/) & VMware Explore US (https://www.vmware.com/explore/us.html), in Las Vegas.
Explore EU CFP is open.
Sep 6th to 7th DevOpsDays Des Moines (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-des-moines/welcome/), speaking.
Sep 18th to 19th SHIFT (https://shift.infobip.com/) in Zadar, speaking.
Jan 29, 2024 to Feb 1, 2024 That Conference Texas CFP Open 6/1 - 8/21 (https://that.us/call-for-counselors/tx/2024/)
SDT news & hype
Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total.
Recommendations
Brandon: Blackberry (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXL_HDzBQsM)
Matt: Because Internet (https://amzn.to/3MYvzbb).
Coté: KESSER® Ice Cube Maker | Ice Cube Machine Stainless Steel | 150 W Ice Maker | 12 kg 24 h | 3 Cube Sizes | Preparation in 6 min | 2.2 Litre Water Tank | Timer | LCD Display | Self-Cleaning Function (https://www.amazon.de/-/en/dp/B07QQ37Q9D?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details).
Photo Credits
Header (https://unsplash.com/photos/yXiJy7zfdzU)
Artwork (https://unsplash.com/photos/tvD7W6yXI1I)