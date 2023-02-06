Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Get ready for a weekly dose of all things Enterprise Software and Cloud Computing! Join us as we dive into topics including Kubernetes, DevOps, Serverless, Secu...
TechnologyNewsTech NewsBusinessManagement
Get ready for a weekly dose of all things Enterprise Software and Cloud Computing! Join us as we dive into topics including Kubernetes, DevOps, Serverless, Secu...
Available Episodes

5 of 368
  • Episode 421: The Not Kubernetes Podcast, with David Heinemeier Hansson
    Co-owner and CTO of 37signals, David Heinemeier Hansson is more commonly known as “DHH”. Famous as the creator of Ruby on Rails, Basecamp and HEY, David has made a career of being provocative on, and on behalf of, the Internet. Nonsense ARMO’s relevancy feature for prioritising CVE remediation in containers (https://www.armosec.io/blog/kubernetes-vulnerability-relevancy-and-prioritization/) If you’re still running Kubernetes, that is; there is no MRSKscape yet Glastonbury 2023 Guns N’ Roses UK: the full set on iPlayer (https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001nbyk/glastonbury-guns-n-roses) Rest of the world: Paradise City (feat. Dave Grohl) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHZTOvcElng) Appetite for Destruction (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appetite_for_Destruction) Rick Astley UK: the full set on iPlayer (https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0ft6dj2/glastonbury-rick-astley) Rest of the world (https://youtu.be/nsCIeklgp1M) (Beware: that link is technically a rick-roll) Interview links Basecamp (https://basecamp.com/) HEY! (https://hey.com/) Daily Rush (https://www.dailyrush.dk/https://twitter.com/dhh/status/1351124987084746755) Quake III Arena (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quake_III_Arena) PHP (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PHP) and Ruby (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruby_(programming_language)) 37signals (https://37signals.com/) and Jason Fried (https://world.hey.com/jason) Martin Fowler (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Fowler_(software_engineer)) and Dave Thomas (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Thomas_(programmer)) Patterns of Enterprise Application Architecture (https://martinfowler.com/books/eaa.html) Ruby on Rails (https://rubyonrails.org/) “Groovy on Grails” (https://grails.org/) 1000 true fans (https://kk.org/thetechnium/1000-true-fans/) DHH on growth: “Exponential growth devours and corrupts (https://m.signalvnoise.com/exponential-growth-devours-and-corrupts/)” Backpack (https://basecamp.com/handbook/05-product-histories#backpack) and Campfire (https://basecamp.com/handbook/05-product-histories#campfire) Jeff Bezos invests in 37signals (https://signalvnoise.com/archives2/bezos_expeditions_invests_in_37signals.php) Marketing at 37signals was literally a dumpster fire (https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx8jyx/burn-away-2020-with-this-interactive-dumpster-fire) A podcast explaining it (https://37signals.com/podcast/a-dumpster-fire-of-a-year/) “The Building of Basecamp” (http://web.archive.org/web/20040618212122/http://www.37signals.com/workshop-062504.php) (and review (http://web.archive.org/web/20040703072150/https://gadgetopia.com/2004/06/29/TheBuildingOfBasecampReview.html)) David’s books: Getting Real (https://basecamp.com/books/getting-real) Rework (https://basecamp.com/books/rework) Remote (https://basecamp.com/books/remote) It Doesn’t Have to Be Crazy at Work (https://basecamp.com/books/calm) The programming books that meant the most to David (https://signalvnoise.com/posts/3375-the-five-programming-books-that-meant-most-to-me) Fast inverse square root (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_inverse_square_root) David’s best tweet (https://twitter.com/dhh/status/834146806594433025) AI can out-sorting-algorithm you anyway (https://www.deepmind.com/blog/alphadev-discovers-faster-sorting-algorithms) The Celeron 4 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celeron#Willamette-128) David’s writing on leaving the cloud: “Why we’re leaving the cloud (https://world.hey.com/dhh/why-we-re-leaving-the-cloud-654b47e0)” "The only thing worse than cloud pricing is the enterprisey alternatives (https://world.hey.com/dhh/the-only-thing-worse-than-cloud-pricing-is-the-enterprisey-alternatives-854e98f3)" “Five values guiding our cloud exit (https://world.hey.com/dhh/five-values-guiding-our-cloud-exit-638add47)” “We stand to save $7m over five years from our cloud exit (https://world.hey.com/dhh/we-stand-to-save-7m-over-five-years-from-our-cloud-exit-53996caa)” "Cloud exit pays off in performance too (https://world.hey.com/dhh/cloud-exit-pays-off-in-performance-too-4c53b697)” “We have left the cloud (https://world.hey.com/dhh/we-have-left-the-cloud-251760fb)” HEY vs the App Store (https://www.hey.com/apple/) Deft and Dell (https://twitter.com/dhh/status/1661986828562444290) MRSK (https://mrsk.dev/) Capistrano (https://capistranorb.com/) GitHub (https://github.com/mrsked/mrsk) contributor community Maersk (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maersk) Harmony remotes discontinued (https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/10/22377015/logitech-discontinues-harmony-universal-remotes) The continuing demise of Reddit (https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/8/23754780/reddit-api-updates-changes-news-announcements) Who has two thumbs and 60 million dollars? (https://observer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2012/08/kevin-rose-business-week.jpeg) 24 Hours of Le Mans (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/24_Hours_of_Le_Mans) 2023 writeup: (https://world.hey.com/dhh/the-le-mans-centenary-a0802694) “The Le Mans Centenary (https://world.hey.com/dhh/the-le-mans-centenary-a0802694)“ Result table (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Heinemeier_Hansson#24_Hours_of_Le_Mans_results) David Heinemeier Hansson https://dhh.dk/ @dhh (https://twitter.com/dhh) on Twitter LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-heinemeier-hansson-374b18221/) David’s blog (https://world.hey.com/dhh) on HEY Guest hosts Craig Box (https://twitter.com/craigbox) Subscribe to “Let’s Get To The News” (https://craigbox.substack.com/) Adam Glick (https://linkedin.com/in/mradamglick) SDT news & hype Join us in Slack (http://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/slack). Get a SDT Sticker! Send your postal address to [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) and Brandon will send you free laptop stickers! Follow us on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/sdtpodcast), Twitter (https://twitter.com/softwaredeftalk), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/softwaredefinedtalk/), Mastodon (https://hachyderm.io/@softwaredefinedtalk), BlueSky (https://bsky.app/profile/softwaredefinedtalk.com), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/software-defined-talk/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@softwaredefinedtalk) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ). Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total. Become a sponsor of Software Defined Talk (https://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/ads)! Special Guests: Adan Glick, Craig Box, and David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH).
    6/30/2023
    1:27:11
  • Episode 420: Adam Jacob on System Initiative and DevOps
    Matt Ray interviews Adam Jacob, CEO and Co-Founder of System Initiative. Adam explains what led him to create System Initiative and why he believes it’s time for a fresh look at DevOps. Plus, plenty of discussion about monetization and open source. Show Links System Initiative (https://www.systeminit.com/) Cue language (https://cuelang.org/) Dagger (https://dagger.io/) Sustainable Free and Open Source Communities (https://sfosc.org/) Contact Adam Twitter: adamhjk (https://twitter.com/adamhjk) Linkedin: adamjacob (https://www.linkedin.com/in/adamjacob/) SDT news & hype Join us in Slack (http://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/slack). Get a SDT Sticker! Send your postal address to [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) and we will send you free laptop stickers! Follow us on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/sdtpodcast), Twitter (https://twitter.com/softwaredeftalk), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/softwaredefinedtalk/), Mastodon (https://hachyderm.io/@softwaredefinedtalk), BlueSky (https://bsky.app/profile/softwaredefinedtalk.com), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/software-defined-talk/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@softwaredefinedtalk) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3OJPV6h9tp-hbsGBLGsDQ/featured). Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total. Become a sponsor of Software Defined Talk (https://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/ads)! Special Guest: Adam Jacob.
    6/23/2023
    45:30
  • Episode 419: Dotan Horovits on DevRel and OpenTelemetry
    Matt Ray interviews CNCF Ambassador and Logz.io Principal Developer Advocate Dotan Horovits. They discuss the Israel tech scene, getting started with OpenTelemetry, and working in developer relations. Show Links KubeDay Israel (https://events.linuxfoundation.org/kubeday-israel/) OpenObservability Talks (https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/openobservability) Is “vendor owned open source” an oxymoron? (https://horovits.medium.com/is-vendor-owned-open-source-an-oxymoron-b5486a4de1c6) OpenTelemetry (https://opentelemetry.io) CNCF Ambassadors (https://www.cncf.io/people/ambassadors/) Logz.io (https://logz.io) FinOps X (https://x.finops.org) KubeCon NA (https://events.linuxfoundation.org/kubecon-cloudnativecon-north-america/) Contact Dotan LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/horovits/?originalSubdomain=il) Twitter: @horovits (https://twitter.com/horovits) SDT news & hype Join us in Slack (http://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/slack). Get a SDT Sticker! Send your postal address to [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) and we will send you free laptop stickers! Follow us on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/sdtpodcast), Twitter (https://twitter.com/softwaredeftalk), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/softwaredefinedtalk/), Mastodon (https://hachyderm.io/@softwaredefinedtalk), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/software-defined-talk/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@softwaredefinedtalk) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3OJPV6h9tp-hbsGBLGsDQ/featured). Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total. Become a sponsor of Software Defined Talk (https://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/ads)! Special Guest: Dotan Horovits.
    6/16/2023
    39:10
  • Episode 418: I don’t like Anime
    This week we discuss the Gartner MQ for DevOps platforms, Apple’s announcements and Cisco’s attempt to simplify. Plus, some thoughts on Meatloaf and Anime. Watch the YouTube Live Recording of Episode 418 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On8vwqe9rLk&t=1s) Runner-up Titles The best engineers in Canada. Runny Eggs My tabs closed I got a whole bowl here. Pokémon back in the playlist Some people don’t want any sauce Are you still talking about meatloaf? The meatloaf zone The intestines of the Magic Quadrant He was probably a regular-sized human Everyone knows you’re a dork, a dork with disposal income What else are you going to do? Rundown 2023 Magic Quadrant for DevOps platforms (https://www.gartner.com/document/4416199) (RedHat lead-gen (https://www.redhat.com/en/engage/quadrant-devops-platforms-20230531)). Link to picture in Slack (https://softwaredefinedtalk.slack.com/archives/C6CDLDCVB/p1686063039809609) Nvidia's 'iPhone moment' in AI signals tons of future growth. Here's our new price target (https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/25/nvidia-iphone-moment-in-ai-signals-tons-of-future-growth-new-price-target.html) Cisco simplifies its product portfolio with new Cisco Networking Cloud platform (https://siliconangle.com/2023/06/06/cisco-simplifies-product-portfolio-new-cisco-networking-cloud-platform/) Apple’s 10 biggest announcements from WWDC 2023 (https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/5/23749243/apple-wwdc-2023-biggest-announcements-vision-pro-macbook-air-15-inch-ios-17) 'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect (https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-65823482) iPad OS 17's Live Collaboration on PDFs could challenge Google Docs (https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/05/ipad-os-17s-live-collaboration-on-pdfs-could-challenge-google-docs/) Apple Announces New 'NameDrop' Feature for Sharing Between iPhones (https://www.macrumors.com/2023/06/05/namedrop-apple-ios-17/) TVOS 17 Will Let You Download a VPN to Apple TV (https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/finally-tvos-17-will-let-you-download-a-vpn-to-apple-tv/) Apple Vision (https://stratechery.com/2023/apple-vision/) Relevant to your Interests Operation Bletchley (https://events.soldierscharity.org/operation-bletchley) Amazon confirms abrupt departure of AWS data center chief Chris Vonderhaar (https://www.geekwire.com/2023/amazon-confirms-abrupt-departure-of-aws-data-center-chief-chris-vonderhaar/) Salesforce is luring workers back to office with $10 per day to local charities (https://fortune.com/2023/06/06/salesforce-return-to-office-charity-incentive/) Google created FREE comprehensive training on Generative AI (https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/paths/118) Nonsense Maryland License Plates Now Inadvertently Advertising Filipino Online Casino (https://www.vice.com/en/article/4a3xe9/maryland-license-plates-now-inadvertently-advertising-filipino-online-casino) Related, Coté learned a new Austalianism from Tasty Meats Paul this week: “In Australia the term ‘Chicken Maryland’ simply refers to a butcher's cut for a whole leg consisting of the thigh and drumstick” (Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicken_Maryland)). How to Hire a Pop Star for Your Private Party (https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/06/05/how-to-hire-a-pop-star-for-your-private-party) Listener Feedback SDT Sticker in the wild by Eric De Witte (https://twitter.com/vEDW/status/1664235077537001472?s=20) Conferences June 8th to 9th PlatformCon (https://platformcon.com/), online. June 21st Cloud Foundry Day (https://events.linuxfoundation.org/cloud-foundry-day/), Germany, Coté speaking. June 22nd to 23rd DevOpsDays Amsterdam (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-amsterdam/welcome/), attending. June 27th to 30th FinOps X (https://x.finops.org/) San Diego, attending. August 8th Kubernetes Community Day Australia (https://community.cncf.io/events/details/cncf-kcd-australia-presents-kubernetes-community-day-australia-2023/), attending. August 21st to 24th SpringOne (https://springone.io/) & VMware Explore US (https://www.vmware.com/explore/us.html), in Las Vegas. Explore EU CFP is open. Sep 6th to 7th DevOpsDays Des Moines (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-des-moines/welcome/), speaking. Sep 18th to 19th SHIFT (https://shift.infobip.com/) in Zadar, speaking. Jan 29, 2024 to Feb 1, 2024 That Conference Texas CFP Open 6/1 - 8/21 (https://that.us/call-for-counselors/tx/2024/) If you want your conference mentioned, let’s talk media sponsorships. SDT news & hype Join us in Slack (http://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/slack). Get a SDT Sticker! Send your postal address to [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) and we will send you free laptop stickers! Follow us on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/sdtpodcast), Twitter (https://twitter.com/softwaredeftalk), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/softwaredefinedtalk/), Mastodon (https://hachyderm.io/@softwaredefinedtalk), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/software-defined-talk/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@softwaredefinedtalk) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3OJPV6h9tp-hbsGBLGsDQ/featured). Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total. Become a sponsor of Software Defined Talk (https://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/ads)! Recommendations Brandon: Blackberry (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXL_HDzBQsM) Matt: Because Internet (https://amzn.to/3MYvzbb). Coté: KESSER® Ice Cube Maker | Ice Cube Machine Stainless Steel | 150 W Ice Maker | 12 kg 24 h | 3 Cube Sizes | Preparation in 6 min | 2.2 Litre Water Tank | Timer | LCD Display | Self-Cleaning Function (https://www.amazon.de/-/en/dp/B07QQ37Q9D?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details). Photo Credits Header (https://unsplash.com/photos/yXiJy7zfdzU) Artwork (https://unsplash.com/photos/tvD7W6yXI1I)
    6/9/2023
    1:03:33
  • Episode 417: Every Salesforce is a Snowflake
    The week we discuss Enterprise Software hiding data, corporate status reports and a quick update on New Relic. Plus, Coté records using an ironing board from a Renaissance Hotel in Brussels. Watch the YouTube Live Recording of Episode 417 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEs8SG2T8XU) Runner-up Titles The MacGyver of podcasting Scooping up The Tube tickets Buy some velcro This email could have been a PR Who the hell is Brian? Perverse incentives What SalesForce should do from 3 guys who don’t have seats Rundown Snowflake consumption trends (mentioned on earnings call) (https://twitter.com/jaminball/status/1661486022239322112?s=46&t=EoCoteGkQEahPpAJ_HYRpg) Clouded Judgement 5.26.23 (https://cloudedjudgement.substack.com/p/clouded-judgement-52623?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=56878&post_id=123821962&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email) Neptyne is building a Python-powered spreadsheet for data scientists (https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/27/y-combinator-backed-neptyne-is-building-a-python-powered-spreadsheet-for-data-scientists/) Erica Brescia on Weekly Updates (https://twitter.com/ericabrescia/status/1661486363420798976) Exclusive: Francisco Partners, TPG end talks to buy New Relic (https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/francisco-partners-tpg-end-talks-buy-new-relic-sources-2023-05-26/) Relevant to your Interests Ivory for Mac (https://tapbots.com/ivory/mac/) The Impact of AI on Developer Productivity: Evidence from GitHub Copilot (https://arxiv.org/pdf/2302.06590.pdf) Snowflake acquires Neeva to bring intelligent search to its cloud data management solution (https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/24/snowflake-acquires-neeva-to-bring-intelligent-search-to-its-cloud-data-management-solution/?guccounter=1) AWS OpsWorks Stacks End of Life FAQs - AWS OpsWorks (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/opsworks/latest/userguide/stacks-eol-faqs.html) 1Password is rolling out passkey management next month (https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/16/23725223/1password-passkey-date-password-manager) Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants (https://www.reuters.com/science/elon-musks-neuralink-gets-us-fda-approval-human-clinical-study-brain-implants-2023-05-25/) Thinking Strategically About Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) - GigaOm (https://gigaom.com/2023/03/17/thinking-strategically-about-software-bills-of-materials-sboms/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email) Can Watsonx Rebuild IBM’s AI Relevance? (https://redmonk.com/kholterhoff/2023/05/18/can-watsonx-rebuild-ibms-ai-relevance/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email) Touchpoints, coalescence and multi-platform engineering — thoughts from Kubecon 2023 - GigaOm (https://gigaom.com/2023/05/03/touchpoints-coalescence-and-multi-platform-engineering-thoughts-from-kubecon-2023/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email) Twitter value keeps falling under Musk, now worth a third of what he paid (https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/05/twitter-value-keeps-falling-under-musk-now-worth-a-third-of-what-he-paid/) Running LLaMA 7B and 13B on a 64GB M2 MacBook Pro with llama.cpp (https://til.simonwillison.net/llms/llama-7b-m2) The Leak That Has Big Tech and Regulators Panicked (https://slate.com/technology/2023/05/ai-regulation-open-source-meta.html) Nvidia shares spike 26% on huge forecast beat driven by A.I. chip demand (https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/24/nvidia-nvda-earnings-report-q1-2024.html) Cathie Wood’s ARKK Dumped Nvidia Stock Before $560 Billion Surge (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-25/cathie-wood-s-arkk-dumped-nvidia-stock-before-560-billion-surge?srnd=premium) Nvidia unveils more AI products after $184 billion rally (https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/nvidia-unveils-more-ai-products-after-184-billion-rally-11685385380208.html) xrOS: What to Expect From the Software Designed for Apple's AR/VR Headset (https://www.macrumors.com/guide/xros-apple-headset-software-rumors/) AWS OpsWorks Stacks End of Life FAQs - AWS OpsWorks (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/opsworks/latest/userguide/stacks-eol-faqs.html) Nonsense HP Is Selling a 40-Year-Old Calculator Again—For $120 (https://gizmodo.com/hp-15c-scientific-calculator-collectors-edition-price-r-1850464801) Green hills forever: Windows XP activation algorithm cracked after 21 years (https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/05/a-decade-after-it-mattered-windows-xps-activation-algorithm-is-cracked/) Conferences June 7th State of Kubernetes overview (https://tanzu.vmware.com/content/webinars/jun-7-emea-state-of-kubernetes-2023-solving-kubernetes-challenges?utm_source=cote&utm_campaign=devrel&utm_content=newsletter), online. June 8th to 9th PlatformCon (https://platformcon.com/), online. June 22nd to 23rd DevOpsDays Amsterdam (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-amsterdam/welcome/), attending. June 27th to 30th FinOps X (https://x.finops.org/) San Diego, attending. August 8th Kubernetes Community Day Australia (https://community.cncf.io/events/details/cncf-kcd-australia-presents-kubernetes-community-day-australia-2023/), attending. August 21st to 24th SpringOne (https://springone.io/) & VMware Explore US (https://www.vmware.com/explore/us.html), in Las Vegas. Explore EU CFP is open. Sep 6th to 7th DevOpsDays Des Moines (https://devopsdays.org/events/2023-des-moines/welcome/), speaking. Sep 18th to 19th SHIFT (https://shift.infobip.com/) in Zadar, speaking. If you want your conference mentioned, let’s talk media sponsorships. SDT news & hype Join us in Slack (http://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/slack). Get a SDT Sticker! Send your postal address to [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) and we will send you free laptop stickers! Follow us on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/sdtpodcast), Twitter (https://twitter.com/softwaredeftalk), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/softwaredefinedtalk/), Mastodon (https://hachyderm.io/@softwaredefinedtalk), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/software-defined-talk/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@softwaredefinedtalk) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3OJPV6h9tp-hbsGBLGsDQ/featured). Use the code SDT to get $20 off Coté’s book, Digital WTF (https://leanpub.com/digitalwtf/c/sdt), so $5 total. Become a sponsor of Software Defined Talk (https://www.softwaredefinedtalk.com/ads)! Recommendations Brandon: YouTube will allow unlimited simultaneous streams for NFL Sunday Ticket (https://www.engadget.com/youtube-will-allow-unlimited-simultaneous-streams-for-nfl-sunday-ticket-142049241.html) Matt: Spotify Remastered/Deluxe albums The Cure Disintegration (Deluxe Edition) (https://open.spotify.com/album/0H6TddUF2M63ZSHGvhk5yy?si=liZmNJnKTtaYMkrJuiSr5Q) Underworld Second Toughest In The Infants (Super Deluxe/Remastered) (https://open.spotify.com/album/5lATS8kbZZub29Q3mGyNiB?si=RaO6u8i-Slm2eaxXw1pGAA) Coté: Bobby Fingers (https://www.youtube.com/@bobbyfingers) Photo Credits Header (https://unsplash.com/photos/suTr28QV4wU) Artwork (https://www.craiyon.com)
    6/2/2023
    1:01:30

About Software Defined Talk

Get ready for a weekly dose of all things Enterprise Software and Cloud Computing! Join us as we dive into topics including Kubernetes, DevOps, Serverless, Security and Coding. Plus, we'll keep you entertained with plenty of off-topic banter and nonsense. Don't worry if you miss the latest industry conference - we've got you covered with recaps of all the latest news from AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
