Soft Life Through Christ
A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! More
  • CHILDLIKE FAITH
    Have you ever had God speak a word to you and you didn't know how it was going to come to pass in the natural but you had to have FAITH in who He is? Let's explore what it's like to have childlike faith in our Heavenly Father!What is Soft Life Through Christ?A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! Email📧: [email protected] with us https://linktr.ee/SOFTLIFETHROUGHCHRIST
    4/8/2023
    36:24
  • FROM ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES TO EVANGELISM
    We're so overjoyed to introduce to you all our little big brother, De'Mon Henry.  He shared with us his point of view during the deliverance and his experiences as a college student evangelizing and ministering to young men and women.  Follow De'Mon: https://www.instagram.com/freeway.mon/What is Soft Life Through Christ?A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! Email📧: [email protected] with us https://linktr.ee/SOFTLIFETHROUGHCHRIST
    3/18/2023
    45:29
  • WAKE UP, IDENTIFYING EVIL SPIRITS!
    On this episode, we're going in-depth about evil spirits,  their characteristics, and how they affect people's destinies! As the body of Christ, we have to wake up and spread the good news (gospel) of TRUE salvation: healing, forgiveness, and deliverance.What is Soft Life Through Christ?A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! Email📧: [email protected] with us https://linktr.ee/SOFTLIFETHROUGHCHRIST
    3/8/2023
    57:51
  • JESUS LOVES YOU! + Q&A
    On this episode, we're discussing what it's like coming to God seeking His heart vs. His hand and loving thy neighbor! We added a Q & A to help our Softies and Soft Lifers along their journey of becoming more Christ-like.What is Soft Life Through Christ?A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! Email📧: [email protected] with us https://linktr.ee/SOFTLIFETHROUGHCHRIST
    2/22/2023
    57:34
  • Life After Deliverance: Relationships, Business, & Spiritual Gifts
    We're back witnessing all about how God has been moving in our lives fresh off the delivery table! Being born again and set free from unclean spirits was nothing short of amazing and we want to share how we navigated important areas of our lives after that experience with a renewed mind.What is Soft Life Through Christ?A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life! Email📧: [email protected] with us https://linktr.ee/SOFTLIFETHROUGHCHRIST
    2/6/2023
    1:05:37

About Soft Life Through Christ

A podcast curated to display the true meaning of living a “Soft Life” through the creator of life!
