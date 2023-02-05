How do I grow my business faster? What's the secret to success? How can design a business that serves me, not the other way around?Your host, Steph Taylor, aske... More
Ask Steph: What do you do to keep the fire going in your business?
Today I'm answering a question from a listener who wants to know how to keep the fire going in her business. Let's be honest, it can be hard to always stay motivated when it comes to running your own business, so in this episode, I share how I stay inspired and excited about my business.- Why enjoying life outside of your business can help you to feel more present and excited when working in your business- How being super selective about the content you consume can minimise overwhelm and those 'I'm not doing enough' feelings- The importance of investing in one mentor at a time to move you closer to your goals- The benefits of having a business networking community around you for support- How focusing on a fun project (or creative idea) can help dig you out of a business rutHave a question you'd like me to answer on the show? Write in with your question at https://stephtaylor.co/asksteph
5/7/2023
9:52
5 questions to ask your audience for instant inspiration—for your offers, messaging and marketing
Coming up with offers, content and messaging that resonates with your ideal clients can sometimes be a struggle. We may think we know what our audience needs from us, but often it's a guessing game where we cross our fingers and hope for the best. Today I am sharing with you my 5 key questions that I ask my audience regularly. Their answers always inspire me to create great, targeted content that's tailored to their needs.- How to research your audience, entice responses and evaluate their answers- How uncovering their problems highlights the disconnect in your messaging while also offering valuable content material- The benefit of identifying the end game for your ideal client (and the hidden inspiration this can offer)- Drilling down the obstacles (real and imagined) that may be holding your audience back- When audience visualisation translates into powerful copy that resonates with your ideal client- Why keeping it simple can be so effective
5/4/2023
15:55
Are you not charging enough for your offers? Here are some signs your offer might be underpriced
Struggling with your pricing? This is one of the toughest decisions faced by business owners—grappling with the question of what to charge for their offers. In today's episode, I reveal the tendency to undercharge, rather than overcharge, and the signs to look out for.- Why we fall into the trap of undercharging, particularly at the beginning of our business journey- When busy and burnt out can be a sign that it's time to re-evaluate your expertise- How undercharging can attract the wrong clients, not the right ones- When your audience doesn't value your offer enough to commit to it and how finding the 'uncomfortable price point' promotes action- The hidden message behind hitting your income ceiling and the value in reviewing your offer suite- When the offer price does not accurately reflect the effort you put in and value you provide (and so resentment sets in)
5/2/2023
14:37
Ask Steph: Do you have to have live calls in your online course? Nope! (Here are 6 alternatives to coaching and Q&A calls)
Today I'm answering a question from a listener who wants to know whether it's necessary to include live Q&A and coaching calls in her cohort-based courses. Whilst I am a big advocate for Q&A calls, in this episode I break down 6 alternatives and how to determine what's right for your program.- How understanding the transformation your audience needs within your course will help determine the engagement level that's required- The benefit of offering a community within your program and how to get the most out of it- How running accountability groups and calls can be a great alternative to drive student support and engagement- The suitability of mini-mastermind calls as a perfect workshopping solution- How training a team member to coach or lead on your behalf can reduce your workload (if you can access the best person for the job!)- The benefits of identifying your students' challenges AND enlisting the support of an expertHave a question you'd like me to answer on the show? Write in with your question at https://stephtaylor.co/asksteph
4/30/2023
18:48
7 ways that imposter syndrome shows up without you realising it
Imposter syndrome is a reality for most business owners, and it's one that can sneak up on you unnoticed even as your business flourishes. In today's episode, I share my own experience with imposter syndrome and how it might be showing up for you in your business too.- What imposter syndrome looks like and how it's holding you back- How feeling overworked and pressured to do more can have a hidden cause—and what it's costing you- When you fail to value your own expertise as the master of your craft- How constantly giving the spotlight to others (and keeping yourself in the shadows) hinders your growth- How imposter syndrome can show up as over-reaching and over-delivering, and be a disservice to your audience- How saying yes, when you really mean no, can sabotage your boundaries—and your opportunities- The curse of perfectionism
