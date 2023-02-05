Ask Steph: What do you do to keep the fire going in your business?

Today I'm answering a question from a listener who wants to know how to keep the fire going in her business. Let's be honest, it can be hard to always stay motivated when it comes to running your own business, so in this episode, I share how I stay inspired and excited about my business.- Why enjoying life outside of your business can help you to feel more present and excited when working in your business- How being super selective about the content you consume can minimise overwhelm and those 'I'm not doing enough' feelings- The importance of investing in one mentor at a time to move you closer to your goals- The benefits of having a business networking community around you for support- How focusing on a fun project (or creative idea) can help dig you out of a business rutHave a question you'd like me to answer on the show? Write in with your question at https://stephtaylor.co/asksteph