Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Social Block in the App
Listen to Social Block in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Social Block

Social Block

Podcast Social Block
Podcast Social Block

Social Block

Magdalena Hristova
add
Welcome to The Social Block, where we explore the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and society. Our focus is on how these innovative tools...
More
Technology
Welcome to The Social Block, where we explore the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and society. Our focus is on how these innovative tools...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode #1: Who Owns Your Money? With Shahar Zohar from Fireblocks
    Dive into our very first episode “Who Owns Your Money?” with guest Shahar Zohar from Fireblocks. So what does blockchain bring to the table when it comes to the delicate balance between personal ownership and institutional custodianship, and why do we think money ownership is a spectrum rather than a black-and-white concept? Listen to find out.In this episode, we redefine money ownership in a world of fiat, banks, stablecoins, CBDCs, cryptocurrencies, and even Web3 and NFTs, exploring the transformative potential of blockchain through self-custody and sovereignty, and the role of custodial solutions.Follow Social Block host Magdalena Hristova on Twitter: @HristovaMagySend your feedback, topics, and guest suggestions to: [email protected]
    7/3/2023
    57:06
  • Social Block Episode #1 Coming Soon!
    This is the Social Block, your new destination for exploring the riveting intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and society. Our inaugural episode, "Who Owns Your Money," is coming soon, so stay tuned and get ready to reimagine the world around you with the Social Block.Send your feedback, topics, and guest suggestions to: [email protected]
    6/26/2023
    0:32

More Technology podcasts

About Social Block

Welcome to The Social Block, where we explore the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and society. Our focus is on how these innovative tools can shape our social interactions, us as individuals, our institutions, and even our culture. From decentralized finance to social impact projects, we'll be talking to experts and thought leaders in this and other fields about how blockchain and crypto can be harnessed for the greater good… and also just for a better more convenient future. Join us on this titillating journey as we look ahead to a more equitable and empowered society.Send your feedback, topics, and guest suggestions to: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Social Block, Hard Fork and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Social Block

Social Block

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store