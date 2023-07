About Social Block

Welcome to The Social Block, where we explore the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and society. Our focus is on how these innovative tools can shape our social interactions, us as individuals, our institutions, and even our culture. From decentralized finance to social impact projects, we'll be talking to experts and thought leaders in this and other fields about how blockchain and crypto can be harnessed for the greater good… and also just for a better more convenient future. Join us on this titillating journey as we look ahead to a more equitable and empowered society.Send your feedback, topics, and guest suggestions to: [email protected]