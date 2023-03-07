Dive into our very first episode “Who Owns Your Money?” with guest Shahar Zohar from Fireblocks. So what does blockchain bring to the table when it comes to the delicate balance between personal ownership and institutional custodianship, and why do we think money ownership is a spectrum rather than a black-and-white concept? Listen to find out.In this episode, we redefine money ownership in a world of fiat, banks, stablecoins, CBDCs, cryptocurrencies, and even Web3 and NFTs, exploring the transformative potential of blockchain through self-custody and sovereignty, and the role of custodial solutions.Follow Social Block host Magdalena Hristova on Twitter: @HristovaMagySend your feedback, topics, and guest suggestions to: [email protected]