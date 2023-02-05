A blessing, a curse, a podcast, since 2014.
Christopher (@cdhermelin) invites folks to the Damn Library to talk about reading, literature, publishing, and tryin... More
204: Kate Slotover (The Book Club Review) & Kathryn Scanlan's KICK THE LATCH & Christopher Morley's PARNASSUS ON WHEELS
Kate Slotover, co-host of the podcast The Book Club Review, zooms into the Damn Library and chats book podcast reading, how many books she will get to before she dies, the driving philosophy of what she wants her show’s conversations to be like, why we should articulate what we don’t like about books, the magic of Dick Francis, the perennial fun of will-they-won’t-they, and so much more, including deep dives into the novellas they traded, Kate's Kick the Latch by Kathryn Scanlan and Christopher's Parnassus On Wheels by Christopher Morley. A book lover’s feast! Bon appetit!
Here's the other half of this conversation: Christopher on Kate's podcast! https://www.thebookclubreview.co.uk/portfolio/items/so-many-damn-books-episode-143/
5/31/2023
1:01:40
203: Rebecca Makkai (I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU) & Sabahattin Ali's MADONNA IN A FUR COAT
Rebecca Makkai drops into the Damn Library a few months after her newest smash hit novel I Have Some Questions For You hit the shelves, chatting about critiquing/celebrating the podcast world, how podcasters are the new detectives, writing a campus novel when you live on campus, and so much more, including just how it feels to be where she's at in her career at this point. Plus, we delve into her 84 Books Project and Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali.
5/16/2023
55:53
202: Brendan Slocumb (SYMPHONY OF SECRETS) & Eli Cranor's OZARK DOGS
Brendan Slocumb has a seat in the hyperspace universe of the Zoom Damn Library to talk his new historical musical thriller Symphony of Secrets, and of course some Violin Conspiracy, getting into creating a world of historical music, how his violin discipline helps him as a writer, and more. Plus, he gets to talk up his debut panel friend Eli Cranor’s Ozark Dogs, and how the literary world has welcomed him.
5/2/2023
52:08
201: Ling Ling Huang (NATURAL BEAUTY) & Baek Sehee's I WANT DO DIE BUT I WANT TO EAT TTEOKBOKKI
Ling Ling Huang stops by the universe of the Zoom Damn Library the day after her book, Natural Beauty, graces shelves. She talks about writing the book in her Notes app, living the classical music life, how she surprised her parents with her book deal, getting shots in her butt for her beauty industry employer, and so much more. Plus, she brought along the Korean bestseller I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, so of course we have to talk about therapy, and how this book surprises you with its ending.
4/11/2023
1:04:13
200: Kelly Link (WHITE CAT, BLACK DOG) & Megan Giddings' THE WOMEN COULD FLY
The one and only Kelly Link zooms into the Damn Library hypserspace to talk her spectacular new collection, White Cat, Black Dog. She gets into how the new collection got its footing in fairy tales, how she loves ghost stories but has never seen a ghost (and that’s okay), and discuss the magic of David Macaulay’s Motel of the Mysteries. She brought along Megan Giddings’ incredible The Women Could Fly, and we discuss how real its magic feels, and how books get tied to the place you read them.
