Heather McMahan joins Briley King for the very first episode of the So Anyway Show with a guest, and things get off the rails immediately. From hangovers and Korbel to Heather's world-record-breaking Pitbull fandom, the two cover everything you'd hope for and a whole lot you wouldn't expect.



Heather shares how she met Mr. Worldwide in full drag at a 70,000-person concert in London, while Briley shares what it's really like being "country music's most hated wife" married to Marcus King. Heather reveals her deep fear of Kraft Singles. They swap stories about how they knew their husbands were "the one" (bacon egg and cheese on an everything bagel, anyone?), debate whether Restoration Hardware is a chain restaurant, attempt to cut an onion on camera, and discover a shared love of birding. Plus: Gypsy Rose drama, prison pen pal TikTok, Real Housewives recommendations, the lore of the red cardinal, pigeon racing as a side hustle, and a very special Bird of the Week.



Bird of the week: American Woodcock



CHAPTERS:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:44 Welcome to the So Anyway Show00:04:38 Pitbull / Mr. Worldwide Story00:08:21 Country Music's Most Hated Wife00:09:58 Travel Stories & Italy Trauma00:11:58 Debbie Dip & Kraft Cheese Phobia00:14:07 How We Knew They Were The One00:16:30 SEC Football & Oxford00:18:13 Amatriciana & Il Falchetto00:20:31 Gypsy Rose Drama00:23:18 Prison Pen Pals & Jail Talk00:24:51 Husband Pet Peeves00:26:00 Lake Pajama Haul & Love Languages00:29:07 Real Housewives00:29:40 Social Media Break & Aliens00:31:26 AI Robot Comedians00:33:11 St. Barts vs Saint-Tropez00:34:17 Chain Restaurant Debate: RH vs Cheesecake Factory00:37:37 Spelling Challenges & Diarrhea00:38:29 GI Issues & Bed Sizes00:41:28 Sleep Habits & Cortisol00:43:59 How to Cut an Onion00:50:03 Bird of the Week: American Woodcock00:51:37 Pigeon Keeping & Pigeon Racing01:00:00 Getting Into Birding01:01:31 Cardinal Lore & Visits from Beyond01:04:04 Bumblebees & Joan Rivers01:05:31 Country Clubs & The Masters01:12:20 Car Talk: Audi vs Porsche01:15:10 Closing & Sendoff



hop in, hussy & sign up for pigeon mail: https://drop.cobrand.com/d/BrileyKing/soanyway



music for your earholes: https://drop.cobrand.com/d/BrileyKing/music



join the So Anyway Society Instagram channel: https://www.instagram.com/channel/ANkPbDlx0KgEHgZy/



join the So Anyway Society Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/soanywaysociety



follow the So Anyway Show:https://www.youtube.com/@SoAnywayShowhttps://instagram.com/soanywayshowhttps://www.tiktok.com/@soanywayshowhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/soanywayhttps://www.facebook.com/soanywayshowhttps://www.snapchat.com/@soanywayshow



follow Briley King:https://instagram.com/brileykinghttps://www.tiktok.com/@kidsmealsupremehttps://www.facebook.com/brileykinghttps://www.linkedin.com/in/realbrileykinghttps://www.snapchat.com/@itsbrileyking



Follow Heather McMahan:https://www.youtube.com/@TheHeatherMcMahanhttps://www.instagram.com/heatherkmcmahanhttps://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcmahanhttps://www.facebook.com/thickneckthinanklesProduced by SocialPodcast.co



#SoAnywayShow #HeatherMcMahan #BrileyKing #comedy #podcast #Pitbull #MarcusKing #birding #RealHousewives #countryclub #pigeonracing