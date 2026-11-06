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3 episodes
- Heather McMahan joins Briley King for the very first episode of the So Anyway Show with a guest, and things get off the rails immediately. From hangovers and Korbel to Heather's world-record-breaking Pitbull fandom, the two cover everything you'd hope for and a whole lot you wouldn't expect.
Heather shares how she met Mr. Worldwide in full drag at a 70,000-person concert in London, while Briley shares what it's really like being "country music's most hated wife" married to Marcus King. Heather reveals her deep fear of Kraft Singles. They swap stories about how they knew their husbands were "the one" (bacon egg and cheese on an everything bagel, anyone?), debate whether Restoration Hardware is a chain restaurant, attempt to cut an onion on camera, and discover a shared love of birding. Plus: Gypsy Rose drama, prison pen pal TikTok, Real Housewives recommendations, the lore of the red cardinal, pigeon racing as a side hustle, and a very special Bird of the Week.
Bird of the week: American Woodcock
CHAPTERS:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:44 Welcome to the So Anyway Show00:04:38 Pitbull / Mr. Worldwide Story00:08:21 Country Music's Most Hated Wife00:09:58 Travel Stories & Italy Trauma00:11:58 Debbie Dip & Kraft Cheese Phobia00:14:07 How We Knew They Were The One00:16:30 SEC Football & Oxford00:18:13 Amatriciana & Il Falchetto00:20:31 Gypsy Rose Drama00:23:18 Prison Pen Pals & Jail Talk00:24:51 Husband Pet Peeves00:26:00 Lake Pajama Haul & Love Languages00:29:07 Real Housewives00:29:40 Social Media Break & Aliens00:31:26 AI Robot Comedians00:33:11 St. Barts vs Saint-Tropez00:34:17 Chain Restaurant Debate: RH vs Cheesecake Factory00:37:37 Spelling Challenges & Diarrhea00:38:29 GI Issues & Bed Sizes00:41:28 Sleep Habits & Cortisol00:43:59 How to Cut an Onion00:50:03 Bird of the Week: American Woodcock00:51:37 Pigeon Keeping & Pigeon Racing01:00:00 Getting Into Birding01:01:31 Cardinal Lore & Visits from Beyond01:04:04 Bumblebees & Joan Rivers01:05:31 Country Clubs & The Masters01:12:20 Car Talk: Audi vs Porsche01:15:10 Closing & Sendoff
hop in, hussy & sign up for pigeon mail: https://drop.cobrand.com/d/BrileyKing/soanyway
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join the So Anyway Society Instagram channel: https://www.instagram.com/channel/ANkPbDlx0KgEHgZy/
join the So Anyway Society Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/soanywaysociety
follow the So Anyway Show:https://www.youtube.com/@SoAnywayShowhttps://instagram.com/soanywayshowhttps://www.tiktok.com/@soanywayshowhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/soanywayhttps://www.facebook.com/soanywayshowhttps://www.snapchat.com/@soanywayshow
follow Briley King:https://instagram.com/brileykinghttps://www.tiktok.com/@kidsmealsupremehttps://www.facebook.com/brileykinghttps://www.linkedin.com/in/realbrileykinghttps://www.snapchat.com/@itsbrileyking
Follow Heather McMahan:https://www.youtube.com/@TheHeatherMcMahanhttps://www.instagram.com/heatherkmcmahanhttps://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcmahanhttps://www.facebook.com/thickneckthinanklesProduced by SocialPodcast.co
#SoAnywayShow #HeatherMcMahan #BrileyKing #comedy #podcast #Pitbull #MarcusKing #birding #RealHousewives #countryclub #pigeonracing
- Welcome to the So Anyway Show starring Briley King, where the rules are made up, and everyone is welcome. Briley introduces her So Anyway Society and shares updates on being a newlywed, her new music career, Little Bird Trucking, dog issues, crockpots, and a dream beach house.
Bird of the Week: Hummingbird
TIMESTAMPS:00:00 Introduction00:45 Meet Briley King01:12 So Anyway Society Rules02:26 Maximalist Set Tour03:45 Dogs and Daily Chaos04:21 Savannah and Beach House Dreams05:41 Hobbies: Golf and Tennis08:32 Careers and Clean Talk10:58 Pookies and SUV Advice12:22 Newlywed Housewife Struggles13:33 Crockpot Chicken Recipe16:10 Bird of the Week18:35 Entrepreneurial Spelling Bee20:57 LinkedIn and PIP Advice21:32 Farting and Darting22:41 Dog Chaos and Vet Bills25:46 Horoscopes and Faith28:15 Golf Cart and Fire Paranoia29:26 Nabs Snack Breakdown32:43 Clutter Tech and Sims
hop in, hussy & sign up for pigeon mail: https://drop.cobrand.com/d/BrileyKing/soanyway
music for your earholes: https://drop.cobrand.com/d/BrileyKing/music
join the So Anyway Society Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/soanywaysociety
follow the So Anyway Show:https://www.youtube.com/@SoAnywayShowhttps://instagram.com/soanywayshowhttps://www.tiktok.com/@soanywayshowhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/soanywayhttps://www.facebook.com/soanywayshow
follow Briley King:https://instagram.com/brileykinghttps://www.tiktok.com/@kidsmealsupremehttps://www.facebook.com/brileykinghttps://www.linkedin.com/in/realbrileykinghttps://snapchat.com/add/itsbrileyking
Produced by SocialPodcast.co
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About So Anyway starring Briley King
Welcome to the So Anyway Show, starring Briley King, Country Music’s most hated wife. Consider this your official invitation to the So Anyway Society - where country club rejects, loudmouths, and anyone who’s ever been told, “You can’t say that”, are welcome. She's talking about anything and everything. Marriage, friendships, questionable decisions, and the shit you probably shouldn’t say into a microphone. If you’ve got a situation and you’d like Briley & her guests' advice, leave her a voicemail at 1-85-SO-ANYWAY. She listens to every single one. So anyway…please return to your seats and put your motherf*cking seatbelts on…this is the So Anyway Show! New episode every Tuesday!
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